NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ

UUUU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.78, changing hands as high as $6.82 per share. Energy Fuels Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UUUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings

Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
NASDAQ

MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Zacks.com

5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023

(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for strong week, currencies wobble ahead of U.S. jobs data

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Emerging stock markets were set for a strong weekly performance on Friday as a loosening of China's tight COVID-19 restrictions and support for the battered property sector countered worries about U.S. interest rates remaining high. China's yuan CNH=D3 jumped to a fresh four-month high in offshore...
NASDAQ

QSR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target

In recent trading, shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $65.21, changing hands for $65.66/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
NASDAQ

3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023

With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ

Moody's Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MCO

In trading on Friday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $289.39, changing hands as high as $289.65 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Home Depot (HD) Stock?

Investors in The Home Depot HD need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $600.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWS

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.27, changing hands as high as $108.57 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?

Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
NASDAQ

Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity

Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...

