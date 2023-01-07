ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County urges COVID testing, masks for workers, students

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWrix_0k6M2ph600

With kids going back to school and many employees heading back to work after the holidays, Los Angeles County health officials Friday urged people to test for COVID-19 before returning to workplaces or campuses, and to wear a mask for 10 days to help prevent virus spread.

County health officials pointed to the rising influence of a new virus strain known as XBB.1.5, which is believed to be responsible for 40% of new cases nationally and 9% in California. The rising trend is expected to be reflected soon among Los Angeles County cases, officials said.

“With XBB.1.5 rising across the country, I want to be aware that very soon we could see the new strain become more dominant here in LA County,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “I hope everyone will take action to help minimize the impact, especially knowing it will be felt most by those vulnerable to severe illness. Every day I see examples of how people in L.A. County care for others and this is one more way to do so. We have learned a lot over the past few years and it is important that we all put the knowledge to use to help protect our community.”

Health officials noted that people should especially take precautions following holiday gatherings that may have led to transmission of the virus, and could be exacerbated when residents return to crowded workplaces or schools.

“It can take up to 10 days for a person who has COVID-19 to test positive or display symptoms of infection,” according to the county Department of Public Health. “To limit the post-holiday spread of infection, county residents should test before going back to school or work and upon returning, wear a well-fitting, high-filtration mask indoors for at least 10 days, in addition to continuing to mask in indoor public spaces.

“Wearing a mask during the 10-day incubation period for COVID-19 can slow transmission of the virus, minimize disruptions to work and learning, protect the people who are most vulnerable, and help make sure hospitals do not become overwhelmed.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District, which will resume classes Monday, circulated a message to families this week, recommending that all students and employees get tested for COVID-19 prior to returning to campus.

“We also encourage testing the week of Jan. 16,” according to the district. “Rapid antigen tests were provided to schools and offices. Please contact your principal or supervisor if you need a test. Thank you for doing your part to keep everyone safe.”

COVID infection rates in the county have been declining in recent weeks, but health officials noted that a “significant number” of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still being reported regularly.

The seven-day average daily case count was 2,111 as of Friday, down about 11% from the previous week. The average daily number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals was 1,247 as of Friday, up from 1,207 the previous week. The county is also reporting an average of 20 virus-related deaths per day, up from 16 a week earlier.

On Friday, the county reported another 2,101 infections, pushing the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,646,917. The number of new cases reported each day is an undercount of actual virus activity because many residents rely on at-home tests without reporting the results, while others don’t test at all.

Another 24 COVID-related deaths were announced Friday, giving the county an overall death toll of 34,807.

According to state figures, there were 1,212 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, down sharply from 1,287 on Thursday. Of those patients, 139 were being treated in intensive care units, up slightly from 133 a day earlier.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 12.8% as of Thursday, down from a revised 13.2% on Wednesday and below the 14.9% rate from a week ago.

L.A. County remains in the federal government’s “medium” transmission range. Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner. Otherwise, they are only strongly recommended at indoor settings.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

LA County reports 3,602 more COVID infections, 28 virus deaths

Another 3,602 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County Thursday, while the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals rose slightly. According to state figures, there were 1,287 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Thursday, up from 1,262 a day earlier. Of those patients, 133 were being treated in intensive care units.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID-19 statistics remain relatively stable

Orange County’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable again this week, but 32 more fatalities have been logged, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 infected patients have been going up and down since a steady rise ended on Dec. 7. Last...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Five Santa Clarita Schools Selected For California Distinguished Award

Five schools within Santa Clarita’s different school districts were selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Award.  More than 350 elementary schools were selected for the prestigious program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley. These schools include Charles Helmers, Oak Hills, Pico Canyon, Stevenson Ranch Elementary and West Creek Academy. This is ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New cases down, deaths up

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County has declined for the third consecutive week, but deaths and hospitalizations tied to COVID increased this week. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, for the week concluding Jan. 4, there were 3,195 new cases. That compares to 3,269 the week before and 4,449 on Dec. 8.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County logs 6,935 new COVID infections over holiday weekend

Los Angeles County logged nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases over the long holiday weekend, along with 62 more virus-related deaths, according to figures released Tuesday. The LA County Department of Public Health reported 3,488 new infections from Saturday, along with 1,837 from Sunday, 1,035 Monday and 575 Tuesday. The 6,935 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,638,639.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sfbayview.com

Inglewood calls on its legislators to help return local control to city’s schools

The Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) will soon announce its choice for the next county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD). In the job description applicants were told: “The district has made significant strides toward recovery and is within three-four years of being able to meet the minimum milestone for self-governance, offering the successful candidate a rare leadership opportunity.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
natureworldnews.com

Chilly to Freezing Weather to Unfold in Los Angeles This Week; People Advised to Avoid Prolonged Exposure to Colder Temperatures

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of Los Angeles could expect winter-chill air and freezing weather conditions this week. In addition, the weather report warned people of prolonged exposure to colder temperatures. The weather in California and nearby communities are being battered by persistent bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Government Technology

L.A. Housing Authority May Have Fallen Victim to Ransomware

(TNS) — The latest cyber attack on local government — nearly four months after hackers stole data from the Los Angeles Unified School District and demanded a ransom — is serving as a reminder of how critically important it is to invest in strong security measures. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy