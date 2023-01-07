Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy Reopens After Unexpected Week-Long Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Read full article on original website
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Popculture
Disney World Ride to Undergo Lengthy Refurbishment, Closure in 2023
Those visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2023 may not get a chance to ride the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster as it undergoes some serious maintenance. According to a report by All Ears, the attraction will be closed starting on Feb. 20, 2023, and is scheduled to continue until "summer 2023." The reason listed for the closure is "heavy refurbishment."
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
WDW News Today
Resort Details Released for Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
Details about eligible resorts have been revealed for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a new complimentary dining gift card available with select Walt Disney World vacation packages for arrivals between June 25 and September 14, 2023. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Hotel Discounts Up to 30% Off Announced for Spring & Summer 2023
Walt Disney World has announced new Annual Passholder discounts for spring and summer 2023. The discounts are valid for most nights between May 1 and July 10. Savings vary based on the resort but range between 10-30% off. See the full breakdown of eligible resorts below. Save 30%. Boulder Ridge...
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone
Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneyfanatic.com
Fans Mourn As Classic Disney Ride Languishes In Disrepair
Practically any Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort fan who has been on a Disney vacation in recent years can most likely describe their time waiting in long lines in Disney Parks for rides that then break down, shut down, or malfunction. These days, Disney rides and attractions are breaking at a “ridiculous” pace — and one attraction, that many people have a soft spot for, has just taken some serious hits damage-wise!
Disney World Reveals One Of Its Fastest Roller Coasters Yet Is Opening This Spring
The new 'TRON' roller coaster ride is coming to Tomorrowland in Spring 2023.
WDW News Today
NEW 100 Years of Wonder Crocs at Walt Disney World
Celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company with comfortable footwear. New 100 Years of Wonder Crocs are available at Walt Disney World. The Crocs are purple with a silver art deco pattern. They are covered in images of Mickey and his friends in their 100th-anniversary costumes. Each shoe also...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: New Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Debuting at Disneyland Resort Later This Month
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Part of the festivities will include new Cast Member name tags that include the names of Disney characters!. Back in August 2022, an announcement was sent to Cast...
disneytips.com
Disney Resorts – Stay Once and You’re Done!
We have recently covered the Disney attractions that you have done after experiencing once and the Disney restaurants you have done after dining at once. So now it’s time to look at the Disney Resort hotels. There are twenty-two Resort hotels to choose from when visiting the Walt Disney...
disneyfanatic.com
UPDATE: Disney Confirms Latest News About TRON Lightcycle Run
Walt Disney World has confirmed an update to Guest procedure for Magic Kingdom’s upcoming TRON Lightcycle Run attraction. The Walt Disney World Resort is known to be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” for many reasons, but one of the foremost ones has to be the myriad rides and attractions across the four Theme Parks that have Guests lining up for more. A love for many a ride and attraction—think Space Mountain or Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, Tower of Terror in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or even lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom—has Guests flocking to the Parks.
Aviation International News
Walt Disney's Other Mouse
While Walt Disney used various commercial and business aircraft to support his many entertainment, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic projects, the one most closely associated with the man and his dreams was his beloved Grumman Gulfstream I. Think about it: in one way or another, whether through movies, TV, or a visit...
