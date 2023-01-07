Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star ATH Aeryn Hampton pump for first visit to Alabama
Aeryn Hampton is looking forward to visiting Alabama football this weekend after earning an offer from the Crimson Tide last April. Hampton is a 2024 recruit out of Daingerfield High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is projected to be either a cornerback or wide receiver at the next level. The Texas product currently has Alabama in his top 10, and he is pumped to get to Tuscaloosa this weekend.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama WR Christian Leary changes transfer destination
Former Alabama wide receiver, Christian Leary flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia Tech Sunday. Leary was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He played in ten games for the Crimson Tide last season but only managed to pull in one reception. He served as an emergency running back as a freshman, pulling in two receptions for four yards and one touchdown.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
Iron Bowl Blunder: Tigers Steamrolled by Tide
Auburn women's basketball is stumbling through its early SEC season, dropping its fourth consecutive conference matchup at the hands of rival Alabama.
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
tdalabamamag.com
How Alabama commits performed in the All-American Bowl
Multiple Alabama signees put up great performances in the 2023 All-American Bowl. Keon Keeley finished the game with 2.5 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Keeley displayed a good motor throughout the game by consistently showing great effort when going after the opposing quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder puts pressure on opposing offensive linemen with his combination of speed and power.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s early enrollees arrive to campus
Alabama football’s early enrollees will move in this week and begin their journeys at the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide is expected to see 25 of its 28 2023 signees early enroll. A few of them posted to Twitter after they arrived this weekend. Each Alabama early enrollee...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at No. 15 Arkansas
What you need to know about the upcoming first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks this season.
Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family
Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
tdalabamamag.com
Time to remember Alabama’s first national championship under Nick Saban
Alabama’s goal as a football program is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a national championship. As its sights are on showing the masses it dominates the sport, we reflect on a special memory. On this date, 13 years ago, confetti fell on the Crimson Tide...
thecomeback.com
Alabama coach calls out ‘spoiled’ Kentucky basketball, Tide football fans
One of the most storied rivalries in the SEC regardless of sport is between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats. Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats discussed Kentucky’s basketball program on Friday and did not mince words about their fan base. Oats was asked during his weekly...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban supporting Nate Oats, Alabama basketball in marquee game against Kentucky
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats is pursuing his 13th victory of the season. The Crimson Tide, who is ranked No. 7 in the nation, is battling Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum. Nick Saban guided the football program to 11 wins in 2022, including a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He and Miss Terry showed Oats support by coming to watch the basketball team. Katie Windham of Bama Central (Sports Illustrated) captured the moment.
Alabama Women's Basketball Blows Out Auburn 88-57
Every player scored for the Crimson Tide, led by Brittany Davis' 24 points.
tdalabamamag.com
Grading Alabama quarterbacks from 2022 season
Alabama concluded 2022 with a victory over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. All eyes now shift to spring practice and the position battles that follow. However, the staff at Touchdown Alabama Magazine wants to grade the performances of each position group from last season. We begin this process now and it should finish at the end of the month. The quarterback position is where we begin.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama WR Isaiah Bond recaps freshman year with dope highlight video
Nick Saban has consistently recruited superstar wide receivers to the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide has its next great one in Isaiah Bond. As a former four-star from Buford, Ga., Bond possesses the speed, routes, hands, footwork, and playmaking capabilities that resemble Jaylen Waddle and Jameson Williams. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder caught everyone’s attention in 2022, posting 17 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown. Bond split time as a receiver and return specialist, but he played in all 13 games.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nate Oats reacts to seeing Nick Saban in crowd during Alabama's blowout win over Kentucky
No. 7-ranked Alabama basketball could hardly have had a better outing as it continued it successful ways of the 2022-23 season with a 78-52 win over the Kentucky Wildcats — a team that was expected to be among the best in the nation preseason — on Saturday. And...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to massive Alabama win over Kentucky
The Alabama Crimson Tide vs the Kentucky Wildcats was supposed to be one of the biggest games in the year not only in the SEC but in the country but what it turned out to be was a blowout. No. 7 Alabama blew out Kentucky Saturday 78-52. This victory was...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
