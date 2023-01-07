ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner

The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside

If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience.  “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York

These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Hot 99.1

The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State

Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
techaiapp.com

The 12 Best New York Wineries

If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
Q 105.7

10 Celebrities Spotted In NY State in 2022! How Close Were You?

Celebrities are everywhere! You just have to be paying attention and you are bound to bump into an actor, musician and who know who. Here are some of the celebrities that have been spotted around New York State in 2022. Who will you see in 2023?. Actor Alec Baldwin surprisingly...
New York Post

Highest ice skating rink in NYC to open in Hudson Yards this month

For a limited time, New Yorkers can soon glide above it all.  The loftiest winter blading spot in town is slated to open more than 1,100 feet above ground this coming week. It will all be happening over at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards development, where — yes — the highest skating rink in New York City will allow patrons to drift over a 1,024-square-foot rink from Jan. 10 to March 14.  Instead of ice, however, visitors will be skating on “glice” — a synthetic material that’s said to feel just like the real thing. The “zero-energy ecological and synthetic ice rink” Sky Skate venue...
