Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
Possible Spoiler: Uncle Howdy To Be Revealed On Tonight’s WWE RAW?
Pwinsider is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE is advertising that Alexa Bliss will explain her heel turn last week when she attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. If Uncle Howdy makes an appearance on the...
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
WWE RAW News – The Judgment Day Become #1 Contenders To RAW Tag Team Championships
This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. This is the first time that WWE has specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championships since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022.
WWE Possibly Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Championship On RAW
With the Road To WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th, WWE could be brewing some major plans heading into WrestleMania 39. This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. This is the first time that Pearce as well as the commentary team have specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championship since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022. The very fact that WWE has specified the RAW Tag Team Titles multiple times on tonight’s show gives enough room to speculate that the promotion could be splitting the undisputed tag team titles ahead of WrestleMania.
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
Conrad Thompson Talks The WWE Sale
As has been widely reported, the likelihood of WWE being sold this year is greater than ever. But according to one individual, it’s something that’s been in the works for quite some time. Conrad Thompson was a recent guest on What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows,...
Video: Steve Austin Is In Great Shape Amidst WWE WrestleMania Rumors
Steve Austin returned to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported here on...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
Bayley Says She’s Waiting To Face WWE NXT’s Toxic Attraction
Bayley and Damage CTRL may have their hands full at the moment with Becky Lynch, but the Role Model is ready to take on NXT’s Toxic Attraction. The NXT duo consists of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE last month due to the content on her website.
PHOTO: The Bollywood Boyz & Edge Hang Out + News On RAW, XFL, More
Tickets for the 2023 XFL games will be going on sale tomorrow at 10 AM local time. The pre-sale code for all of the games is HUDDLE. Tickets will run you between $24 and $30 per game. WWE is advertising Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a Brooklyn Street Fight...
Jay White Is Leaving NJPW, Has Interest From WWE & AEW
According to a report from Fightful Select, “Switchblade” Jay White’s New Japan Pro Wrestling contract is about to expire, and he is expected to leave the promotion. People in both companies reportedly believe AEW and WWE are interested in signing him. WWE sources appeared confident that they would sign him.
Backstage Update On Edge & WWE
Several pitches for Edge to appear at some upcoming WWE pay-per-view events were made late last year. According to a report from Fightful, the working plan back in November of 2022 was to have the “Rated-R Superstar” face off against Finn Balor at the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The information given was provided prior to the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but the match was scheduled to be contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure.
Becky Lynch Returning To ‘Young Rock’
Becky Lynch will once again be appearing on NBC’s Young Rock. Lynch, who first played 1980s pop star Cyndi Lauper on the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sitcom’s season three premiere in November, is set to reprise her role on an upcoming episode. The WWE star made...
Ric Flair Recalls Learning He’d Win The 1992 Royal Rumble
The idea of becoming world champion wasn’t on Ric Flair’s mind when he learned that he would be winning the 1992 Royal Rumble match in Albany, New York. Flair’s one-and-only Rumble match victory saw him capture the WWF Championship, which had been vacated following a controversial title change featuring Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in November 1991.
Johnny Gargano Out Of Action With Shoulder Injury
Johnny Gargano is out with an injury. The self-proclaimed “Johnny Wrestling” took to Twitter to announce that he suffered a shoulder sprain during a recent WWE live event in Toronto, Canada. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, the commentary team announced that Gargano is out with a Grade...
Jimmy Korderas Opines AEW Should Change Battle Of The Belts Timeslot
With AEW airing Battle of the Belts immediately after Rampage, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas is of the opinion that Friday nights are already oversaturated courtesy of the battle between WWE SmackDown and AEW’s one-hour weekly show. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, Korderas suggested that...
Results From WWE Live Event In Jackson, MS: Eight-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Jackson, MS. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci). Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin. NXT Tag Team Champions...
