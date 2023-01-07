Lots of Jimmy G haters and doubters out there. What the hell does he have to do to prove he should be the starter? 49ers 8 and 3 in games he played in this year. If it wasn’t for Jimmy G the niners wouldn’t be headed to the playoffs. Jimmy is injury prone but he wins football games. Purdy is capable but he’s not the answer!
As a Rams fan, I'm rooting for the Lombardi to stay in the West!! With that said, I'd stick with Purdy!! He reminds me of another 3rd string QB, who won a SB in his first year, Kurt Warner!! This kid, is a winner, and has taken full advantage of what was given to him!! Let the boy play!!
It’s just click bait! It’s Purdy team now. Not even a question. Jimmy G is just a backup just in case. He is gone by the end of the season. With two Qb under rookie contracts. A win win for the NINERS. Purdy and Lance will battle over the summer for the starting job 2023 season.
Comments / 21