WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
Backstage Update On Edge & WWE
Several pitches for Edge to appear at some upcoming WWE pay-per-view events were made late last year. According to a report from Fightful, the working plan back in November of 2022 was to have the “Rated-R Superstar” face off against Finn Balor at the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The information given was provided prior to the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but the match was scheduled to be contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/9/23)
WWE invades the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair. – What’s next for WWE United...
MVP Reminds Fans On Twitter That Professional Wrestling “Evolves”
WWE on-screen personality MVP has reminded fans that wrestling evolves, after what has been a wild 12 months for the industry. In 2022, fans saw the AEW departure of Cody Rhodes, the unifying of WWE’s two World Championships, the retirement of Vince McMahon, and the AEW All Out controversy.
Kurt Angle Reveals Price Tag To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia Now, ‘Good Knees Or Bad Knees’
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle may be retired from in-ring competition at this point in his life, but everybody has a price, including the Olympic hero. Angle took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” and was asked about potentially stepping back into the ring for one of WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows for a big payday.
WWE RAW News – Uncle Howdy Appears, Confronts Alexa Bliss
Uncle Howdy appeared on WWE’s red brand for the very first time as he set out to interrupt Alexa Bliss this week on Monday Night RAW. Bliss stood up on the commentary table to address her actions from last week. She then called herself ‘The Face Of Evil’ and declared that it’s Bianca Belair who is afraid of her, not Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. Bliss noted that she doesn’t feel bad about snapping and hasn’t felt this good in a while, before making it clear that she has finally taken control and is in charge.
Bully Ray Says Jimmy Snuka Inspired Him To Be A Wrestler
Bully Ray will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. While speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBing, Ray revealed that it was one of Jimmy Snuka’s most legendary matches in...
NJPW Strong Results: New NEVER Openweight #1 Contender
We have some results and video highlights from last night’s NJPW Strong television tapings. New Japan aired the latest episode of their NJPW Strong Nemesis last night, though the episode was taped on December 11th at The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Results and highlights are below:. El Phantasmo...
NJPW Announces Dates For New Japan Cup 2023 & 51st Anniversary Show
On Sunday morning, NJPW announced the dates and locations for the New Japan Cup tour. The tour will start on March 5th and run through March 21st. Here is the schedule for the tournament:. March 5 (Sunday) at Korakuen Hall. March 8 (Wed) Big Palette Fukushima. March 10 (Fri.) Ai-Messe...
WWE Possibly Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Championship On RAW
With the Road To WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th, WWE could be brewing some major plans heading into WrestleMania 39. This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. This is the first time that Pearce as well as the commentary team have specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championship since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022. The very fact that WWE has specified the RAW Tag Team Titles multiple times on tonight’s show gives enough room to speculate that the promotion could be splitting the undisputed tag team titles ahead of WrestleMania.
Jimmy Korderas Opines AEW Should Change Battle Of The Belts Timeslot
With AEW airing Battle of the Belts immediately after Rampage, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas is of the opinion that Friday nights are already oversaturated courtesy of the battle between WWE SmackDown and AEW’s one-hour weekly show. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, Korderas suggested that...
Results From WWE Live Event In Jackson, MS: Eight-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Jackson, MS. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci). Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin. NXT Tag Team Champions...
Josh Alexander Names Who He Thinks Is The Biggest Star In Impact Wrestling
Josh Alexander, who’ll be defending the Impact World Championship against Bully Ray in the main event of Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill event sat down to record an episode of FITE In Focus. During it, he talked about the title versus career match between Mickie James and Knockouts...
Johnny Gargano Out Of Action With Shoulder Injury
Johnny Gargano is out with an injury. The self-proclaimed “Johnny Wrestling” took to Twitter to announce that he suffered a shoulder sprain during a recent WWE live event in Toronto, Canada. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, the commentary team announced that Gargano is out with a Grade...
WWE Superstar Is Reportedly ‘Banged Up’
WWE has been protecting Xavier Woods as of late and that’s because he’s not 100% cleared yet. Pwinsider is reporting that Woods is banged up, which is why The New Day haven’t been seen more inside the ring. The report notes,. “The expectation internally is that he...
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/6/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,257,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,629,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.64 rating one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Road Dogg Says Enzo Amore Isn’t A ‘Horrible’ Wrestler But He’s Not ‘Great’ Either
During a recent edition of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know?” podcast, Brian “Road Dogg” James provided his thoughts on Enzo Amore, including his belief that the former WWE Superstar could make a great manager. The current Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE also...
Ricky Starks Feared His Career Was Over Following Neck Fracture In 2021
During a match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page on AEW Dynamite in April 2021, Ricky Starks suffered a fractured neck by landing on the back of his head while attempting to land on his feet from a German suplex. The doctors had informed The Absolute that he was close to being paralyzed and that he could lose it all.
