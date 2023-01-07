Read full article on original website
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains
A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way
Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
Colder, with a chance of snow in Denver on Wednesday
Temperatures will be around 50 degrees across the Denver area again Tuesday. The next storm will bring a chance of light snow on Wednesday.
Dry conditions to persist, changes arriving next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the Western Slope, conditions have remained dry, and many locations sat under a range of sky conditions, from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose sat in the lower 40s to upper 30s. We will continue to see cloud cover increase throughout the Western Slope tonight, so locations that stay under partly cloudy skies will transition over to overcast. Temperatures tonight will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and mid-teens for people living in Montrose.
Colorado weather: Midweek snow on the way for the mountains and parts of the Denver metro area
Let's prepare for the week ahead in today's State of the Atmosphere by discussing the next weather maker for the state which arrives midweek to bring snow and rain to the region. We've discussed the latest surge in the Atmospheric River at length and what impact it will have on...
Denver weather: Milder temperatures helping to finally melt snow
Abundant sunshine across Denver and the Front Range helped to start melting the snow that has been on the ground since the start of the New Year. The forecast for Denver weather from Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast calls for more mild days with highs even reaching the 50s several times in the coming week.
Dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for "many weeks", CAIC warns
Following an avalanche the killed a snowmobiler and left another missing in Grand County on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning that dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for many weeks. "The Colorado snowpack is currently very dangerous and will remain so for many weeks. You...
Colorado ski area snowpack far above January average￼
If you’re thinking the snow gods have been very generous to Colorado skiers and snowboarders so far this season, you’re right. Nearly every ski area in Colorado is reveling in above-average snowfall, some of them well above average. And, according to OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz, there is only one explanation for the storm cycle that has been in place for weeks: Luck.
One killed, one missing in backcountry avalanche in Colorado
Update: The second victim's body has been located and recovered. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, one backcountry snowmobiler is dead and another one is missing and presumed dead following an accident in the area of Pumphouse Lake, southwest of Rollins Pass. The avalanche occurred at about 2 PM on January 7.
Southern Colorado resorts report large amounts of snow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern Colorado ski resorts are celebrating recent storms that delivered large amounts of snow. Purgatory ski said its Snowcat operations are kicking off with more than 5 feet of untracked snow from recent storms. Meanwhile, at Wolf Creek, they’ve received 47 inches of snow in the last week. They say their midway […]
