Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way

Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

Dry conditions to persist, changes arriving next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the Western Slope, conditions have remained dry, and many locations sat under a range of sky conditions, from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose sat in the lower 40s to upper 30s. We will continue to see cloud cover increase throughout the Western Slope tonight, so locations that stay under partly cloudy skies will transition over to overcast. Temperatures tonight will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and mid-teens for people living in Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

Welcome to winter: a ‘tougher time’ for animals

Winter is a fabulous time of year for birdwatching. And birdfeeders are a terrific way to lure avians to your backyard, to give you a longer, better look at these elusive creatures, and their behaviors. A dusky blue and gray Woodhouse’s scrub jay, a species renowned for its intelligence, is...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado ski area snowpack far above January average￼

If you’re thinking the snow gods have been very generous to Colorado skiers and snowboarders so far this season, you’re right. Nearly every ski area in Colorado is reveling in above-average snowfall, some of them well above average. And, according to OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz, there is only one explanation for the storm cycle that has been in place for weeks: Luck.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Southern Colorado resorts report large amounts of snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern Colorado ski resorts are celebrating recent storms that delivered large amounts of snow. Purgatory ski said its Snowcat operations are kicking off with more than 5 feet of untracked snow from recent storms. Meanwhile, at Wolf Creek, they’ve received 47 inches of snow in the last week. They say their midway […]
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?

It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

3 Colorado events found on list of country's best 'outdoor festivals'

Outside Online has published its list of the '29 best outdoor festivals in 2023' and several happenings in Colorado made the cut to be featured. Their list uses a month-by-month approach to provide a guide for readers looking to attend outdoor festivals throughout the year. While most Colorado events were found among the 'honorable mentions', several were selected as featured events of a given month (inclusion of 'honorable mentions' brings the total number of events on the list to 63).
COLORADO STATE

