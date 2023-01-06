Read full article on original website
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
WWE NXT Announcer Departs From The Company
Sudu Shah is no longer with WWE, as the NXT Level Up commentator took to Twitter today to announce he has departed from the company. Before signing with WWE, Shah worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years. He...
MLW Superfight 2023 Tickets Set To Go On Sale Tomorrow
Major League Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that tickets for MLW Superfight 2023 in Philadelphia, PA will go on sale tomorrow. You can check out the official announcement below:. Tickets on sale this Tuesday for MLW SuperFight’23 in Philly. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. at...
NJPW Announces Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI Is Sold Out At Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that next month’s Battle in the Valley event, which includes Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, has sold out. All the action will go down from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose,...
Kurt Angle Reveals Price Tag To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia Now, ‘Good Knees Or Bad Knees’
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle may be retired from in-ring competition at this point in his life, but everybody has a price, including the Olympic hero. Angle took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” and was asked about potentially stepping back into the ring for one of WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows for a big payday.
WWE NXT News – Stevie Turner Vignette, Charlie Dempsey Defeats Hank Walker
Ahead of her highly-anticipating NXT debut, Stevie Turner appeared as a streamer in a vignette on New Year’s Evil, calling herself the resident “data collector” who had been carried on a digital wave over from the United Kingdom. You can check the vignette below:. Also on New...
Saraya Claims She Doesn’t Know Whether Mercedes Mone Will Appear On Wednesday’s Dynamite
Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will team up to take on Saraya and Toni Storm on the January 11th edition of Dynamite. AEW originally didn’t announce Storm as Saraya’s partner, but said it would be a mystery partner. Following the announcement of this match, fans were quick to speculate that Mercedes Mone could be Saraya’s potential partner.
Jay White Is Leaving NJPW, Has Interest From WWE & AEW
According to a report from Fightful Select, “Switchblade” Jay White’s New Japan Pro Wrestling contract is about to expire, and he is expected to leave the promotion. People in both companies reportedly believe AEW and WWE are interested in signing him. WWE sources appeared confident that they would sign him.
Saxon Huxley Doesn’t Believe NXT UK Hurt Indy Scene, NXT Europe Hopes
Former NXT UK star Saxon Huxley was recently a guest on SO CATCH by Hal 2 and discussed several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Huxley discussed the notion that NXT UK hit the UK independent scene, current prospects, and what he’s heard about NXT Europe. Here’s the highlights:...
Chris Jericho & JAS Attend LA Kings Game (Photos)
AEW’s Chris Jericho made an appearance at Monday night’s LA Kings game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Jericho, who is in town for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings at the Kia Forum, attended the NHL game with members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Chris Jericho Makes Shocking PWG Debut At Battle Of Los Angeles
On Night 2 of Pro Wrestling Guerilla’s annual Battle Of Los Angeles event, Chris Jericho, flanked by the Jericho Appreciation Society, made a shocking appearance. Even more surprisingly, Jericho also wrestled at the event, teaming with stablemates Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker to face Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku and Kevin Blackwood in a 10-man tag team match.
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
PWInsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties at WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
Tony Khan Celebrates AEW’s Four-Year Anniversary
Tony Khan, the president of All Elite Wrestling, celebrated the company’s fourth anniversary on Twitter yesterday and promoted tonight’s Los Angeles edition of AEW Dynamite. Just over four years ago, on January 8, 2019, AEW was introduced at a press conference. On May 25, 2019, Double or Nothing...
Dax Harwood Explains Why The Young Bucks Are On His Tag Team Mt. Rushmore
AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently took to his podcast, “FTR,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Harwood talked about plans for FTR vs. The Young Bucks at All Out, The Young Bucks being on his Mount Rushmore of tag teams, and more. You can check...
Marvel’s Lucha Libre Show With AAA Stars To Release Next Week
The delayed Marvel Lucha Libre Edition: The Origin of the Mask, which will feature talent from AAA, has received a new release date and will land on Disney+ next week. The show was announced in October of last year and was scheduled to premiere last month, but that did not take place.
VIDEO: Rey Mysterio Seen In Trailer For ‘Against The Ropes’
WWE shared a trailer for the Netflix series ‘Against The Ropes,’ which will premiere on January 25. Rey Mysterio briefly appears in the trailer. Per Netflix’s website, the synopsis is as follows:. “Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Spoilers: Tapings Results for January 13, 2023
WWE tapes NXT LEVEL UP in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida every week prior to NXT. This next episode of LVL UP, set to air this Friday night, will contain the following matches, as per SPOILERS of the results from these tapings:. Von Wagner defeated Oba...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (1/10/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Championship: Bron Breakker defends against Grayson Waller. 20-woman battle royal (winner faces Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
