Albuquerque, NM

Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

( WFLA ) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.

Blue Bell is bringing back its Tin Roof flavor, a vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce and chocolate-coated peanuts.

According to the company’s Twitter, this is the first time Blue Bell has offered its Tin Roof ice cream since 2019.

The ice cream will be available for a limited time in the half-gallon size.

(Courtesy of Blue Bell Ice Cream)

Most major cities should have the ice cream already, but it could take a week to reach all locations, the company said in tweets to consumers.

To find where you can purchase Blue Bell ice cream, click here .

