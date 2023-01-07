Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Related
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Despite release, Trevor Bauer says Dodgers wanted him to return
Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball reinstated pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with the former Cy Young winner, designating him for assignment on Friday. While the move by the Dodgers to part ways with Bauer comes as no surprise, the 31-year-old is telling...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
TMZ.com
Aaron Rodgers, Mallory Edens Showed Signs Of Relationship In December
News of Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens' new romance was just confirmed this week, but the clues were there as early as last month ... with the two sharing candy as they watched the Milwaukee Bucks from their courtside seats. As we reported on Friday -- the Green Bay Packers...
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Says Goodbye to Los Angeles in A Heartfelt Way
The Dodgers long-time third baseman says goodbye to fans on social media
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Warns NFC Playoff Teams, Fear Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers!
Rooting for your team to face the Bucs or Packers in the postseason? Better think twice about that ... so says Warren Moon, who tells TMZ Sports that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are legit threats to make noise in this year's postseason. Both guys have had down years, making...
Trevor Bauer Isn't Worth It
There are people in every fan base saying their team should sign Trevor Bauer, but the only guarantee with him is that a majority of the fan base will not be happy
Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit
Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason
The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels News: Halos Insider Thinks LA Has a Shot to Re-Sign Shohei Ohtani Long Term
Some promising news for worried Angels fans.
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate
After what has already been an epic offseason for them, the Texas Rangers may be going for the throat. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports this week that the Rangers are looking to address their biggest remaining need — a left fielder — and are one of the teams interested in trading for the Pittsburgh... The post Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
Dodgers News: Ron Cey Podcast Set to Feature LA Legend as Guest
Dodgers legend Ron Cey has a relatively new podcast, and his guest this weekend will be his longtime teammate in the L.A. infield, Bill Russell.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Discusses Offseason Waiting for LA
A hard process but Justin Turner had to make a decision of his own
Comments / 0