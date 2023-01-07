ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3Xnw_0k6Lz6vt00

( WFLA ) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.

Blue Bell is bringing back its Tin Roof flavor, a vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce and chocolate-coated peanuts.

Green comet to streak across sky in 2023 for first time since Stone Age

According to the company’s Twitter, this is the first time Blue Bell has offered its Tin Roof ice cream since 2019.

The ice cream will be available for a limited time in the half-gallon size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kfpo6_0k6Lz6vt00
(Courtesy of Blue Bell Ice Cream)

Most major cities should have the ice cream already, but it could take a week to reach all locations, the company said in tweets to consumers.

To find where you can purchase Blue Bell ice cream, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Popculture

Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor

Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
KISS 106

The 2023 KY Girl Scout Cookie Season Launches With a New Flavor and a Name Change

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES -- A BRIEF HISTORY. We have ALL been enjoying these iconic treats our entire lives--every single one of us. You know how I know? Because the Girl Scouts first began selling cookies way back in 1917. (Okay, yes, if there are any 106-year-olds out there who would like to dispute my claim, you win.) But yes, it was more than a century ago when an Oklahoma troop baked cookies and sold them in a school cafeteria as a service project. The sales went national five years later, and the rest, as they say, is history.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox47News

Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise

Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Cornbread Recipe Needs Only 3 Main Ingredients and is Perfect For Holiday Gatherings

In addition to being one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, an accomplished author and a talented actor, she's also a darn good cook. Longtime Dolly fans know she's a pro in the kitchen, especially when it comes to whipping up southern specialties. She published her cookbook Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food From My Tennessee Mountain Kitchen in 2006 and it's filled with delicious home cookin' recipes from her mom Avie Lee Parton, mother-in-law 'Mama' Ginnie Dean and her own favorites. But if you're looking for something to serve the family over the holidays, you can't go wrong with the Smoky Mountain Queen's cornbread.
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Mashed

6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled

When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Mashed

The Purple M&M Makes Its Debut In First-Ever All-Female Packs

M&Ms introduced its new spokescandies, the Red and Yellow M&Ms, back in 1960 and they've dominated the marketing since. The two represent the classic milk chocolate M&M and the peanut M&M. However, it wasn't until the late '90s that new characters began to appear with Blue in 1995, Green in 1997, and Orange in 1999 (via M&Ms). Out of the five spokescandies, only Green was described as female and her outfit was represented by white go-go boots — mainly because they couldn't figure out how to give her ankles while at the drawing board, per Insider. According to NBC News, Mars dropped the Mr. and Ms. tags in order to highlight the mascots' "personalities, rather than their gender" and aimed to represent a more diverse cross-section of society earlier in 2022.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy