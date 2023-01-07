Read full article on original website
CA: SEVERE WX- TREES FALLS ON SAN BRUNO HOME
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides Monday as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of a...
Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms
President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
Storm struggles: rural Marin residents beset by power outages
MARSHALL -- A lot of people across the Bay Area have had their power disrupted because of the storms -- left to wonder when it would come back on. In some remote reaches of Marin County, intermittent and lengthy power outages are adding up to days in the dark.The tiny town of Marshall sits on the edge of Tomales Bay and, even after it stopped raining, water was gushing everywhere. Unlike the big city, when fallen trees or high winds cut off the electricity here, there isn't an alternative power circuit to switch to. "Today is very exciting for us...
Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area
(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Richmond: Tree downed in storm strikes three vehicles, damaging two
The heavy winter storms continue to wreak havoc across the Bay Area. In Richmond last night, a large tree fell and struck three vehicles, damaging two of them. Resident Mario Perez Rivas sent photos and information from the scene in the 3000 block of Maricopa Ave. in Richmond, near 32nd St.
What's open, What's closed: Northern California schools' responses to winter storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — An onslaught of rain and wind devastated many communities across Northern California over the past number of days, however even more is expected heading into Monday. Early Sunday morning, heavy winds and rain toppled trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across...
East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks
In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks. The National Weather Service is forecasting:. Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
RAW: CA: MAJOR FLOODING IN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Major flooding hits parts of Santa Cruz County, CA following a deadly bomb cyclone.
RAW: CA: SAN LORENZO RIVER RISING IN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Evacuation orders have been issued in parts of Santa Cruz County as San Lorenzo river rises amid heavy rain.
Pacifica woman has 1st floor of home flooded after waves crash into it from weekend storm
"That wave broke through, so it went past the Jeep that was here parked, and it went past the car and the wave went into the garage and broke that whole door," said Chamberlin, who was inside when it happened.
CA-84 closed in both directions due to a landslide and flooding
A miles-long stretch of Niles Canyon Road, otherwise known as State Route-84, is currently shut down in Fremont due flooding and a landslide in the area, according to 511 alerts.
RV catches fire in Oakland, BART services briefly stopped
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An RV caught fire near BART tracks in Oakland causing all trains in the area to turn around Sunday morning, according to BART. An RV under the 30th street overpass was on fire near BART's track equipment between MacArthur and 19th Street shortly after 8 a.m. This caused BART to stop […]
Another Severe Storm Brings More Flooding and Worries Along the Russian River
Another severe round of weather is hitting the Bay Area. Experts say today’s storm will be a Level Three, down from the historic Level Five last week. Not only is it bringing heavy rain, but powerful winds too. In fact, the National Weather Service warns winds could get up to 60 miles an hour in the valleys, and up to 80 miles per hour along the coast and highest peaks. That means the roads will be especially dangerous, with more trees and power lines expected to fall.
More powerful storms to hit California, West this weekend
California is bracing for a new round of powerful storms this weekend on the heels of a violent system that claimed six lives this past week and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people. The system left waterlogged roads in Southern California and collapsed piers in Northern California, damaging homes and businesses statewide.
