7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chicago
Chicago might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chicago.
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
qrockonline.com
Largest Hand Made Guitar Sculpture Ever Created Coming To The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum On Route 66 In Joliet
The largest hand-made guitar sculpture ever created is coming to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in downtown Joliet. The artwork, named GIGANTAR, will begin its nearly week-long trek to the museum on Saturday, January 14th starting with a celebrity-fill launch party at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
Great American Dog Show brings 200 breeds to Schaumburg
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Woof" is the word this weekend over at the Great American Dog Show at the Renaisance Shaumburg Convention Center Hotel. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a look as some of the stars were getting ready for their close ups. Two hundred different breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club are competing. One siberian huskey might just have a shot at the big prize. "Any dog can be built beautifully, but if he doesn't have the heart to do it, it doesn't matter. He's got that too," said Laura King. After 30 years as a professional dog handler, King knows a star...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
multihousingnews.com
Pizzuti Cos. Launches 19-Story Chicago Tower
The development planned for the city’s West Loop neighborhood is expected to deliver next year. The Pizzuti Cos. has broken ground on Coppia, a 19-story, 298-unit mixed-use development in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood slated for completion in 2024. The developers recently received an $82 million construction loan from...
starwarsnewsnet.com
Over 300 Original ‘Star Wars’ Action Figures Found in a Collector’s Closet in Chicago
Over 300 pristine Star Wars action figures have emerged from a collector’s closet in Chicago — now dubbed ‘The Morphy Find’ — after a meeting with the CEO of Morphy Auctions led to the revelation of their value. The collector of primarily coin-operated vending machines mentioned the collection to CEO Tom Tolworthy at a coin-op show, who requested photos of the toys and was amazed to discover they were all in mint condition and packaged in their Kenner factory boxes — a stockpile of vintage toys which had been discontinued since 1985.
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?. The answer is no, and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871 and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal, and all 31 days logged above-freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on Jan. 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the ninth, and back-to-back highs of 59 on the third and fourth.
Sunday Brunch: Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills
CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine. Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays. You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below. Saganki Opa Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour […]
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
Chicago magazine
All Hail the Party Cut
While out-of-town pizza styles — namely, those hailing from Detroit, Rome, New York, and Sicily — have gotten all the love locally in recent years, it’s time for tavern style to regain the spotlight. Chicago’s favorite homegrown contribution (sorry, deep dish) is seeing a resurgence, with artisan and cheffy pies leading the comeback. These are four of our favorites.
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago museums' FREE days for 2023
Chicago is rich in award-winning museums and, many of them, you can experience for FREE! Below is a great list of Chicago's free museum days for 2023, plus some other museums that are free all year long. Also, for more ways to save, check out the Chicago CityPASS or Go Chicago Card, which offers admission to several Chicago museums and attractions for one discounted price.
thereporteronline.net
Francesca’s Passaggio in Naperville out of business after 17-year run on Route 59 – Chicago Tribune
Francesca’s Passaggio on Route 59 near 95th Street in Naperville has closed. The Italian restaurant featuring cuisine from Rome and the surrounding areas of Tuscany, Umbria, and Lazio was part of the Scott Harris Hospitality, founded by restaurateur Scott Harris in 1992. A spokesperson for the company said there...
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
d1sportsnet.com
Malik Elzy commits to Illinois
4 star wide receiver Malik Elzy has committed to Illinois. The 6-2, 204 pound Elzy, from Simeon High School in Chicago IL, chose Illinois over 28 offers. He originally chose Cincinnati in June. He is rated the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 305 overall. January...
987thebull.com
Pizza, Hot Dogs and Italian Beef Sandwiches!
Many of us are fresh off the road from the holidays. Veronica just got back from Chicago and thought it would be fun to look at some of the Windy City’s iconic foods. If you Google it the top three foods will be: Deep Dish Pizza, Italian Beef’ sandwiches, or Chicago Style Hot Dogs, hold the ketchup of course!
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti talks about how growing up on Taylor Street made him into the successful businessman he is today
WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, and The Des Plaines Theatre. Listen in while Onesti talks about his Italian-Chicago roots and how growing up on Taylor Street has made him into the successful businessman he is today. Onesti also shares some fun Onesti Entertainment stories, talks about Columbus Day craziness, and what listeners should be on the lookout for from them in 2023.
Comments / 0