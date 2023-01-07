ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

DawgsDaily

Sonny Dykes Updates Kendre Miller's Injury Status

On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game. This is the third time under Smart that the Bulldogs have made the national title ...
ATHENS, GA
fox4news.com

TCU hosts free watch party for national championship game

FORT WORTH, Texas - The TCU Horned Frogs will try to win their first National Championship in 84 years when they face the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night in Los Angeles. It’s still winter break for TCU students, but there will be plenty of energy on campus for Monday night’s game.
FORT WORTH, TX
DawgsDaily

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are in Los Angeles, California for a chance at becoming the first team in the College Football Playoff era to repeat as national champions.  With the college football world's eyes set on the Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, we have all of the ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
texashsfootball.com

Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches

UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
DENTON, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Paige Spiranac Can't Decide Which TCU or Georgia Outfit To Wear Tonight

Life is filled with tough decisions. Although, I see none here. Golfer Paige Spiranac can't decide which outfit to rock at tonight's National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. What's your pick?. quote:. The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Parade held to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title

DALLAS - The South Oak Cliff High School Football team finally got to celebrate making history, becoming the first Dallas ISD football team to win back-to-back UIL state championships. The Golden Bears defended their state title in December. Afterward, the parade was re-scheduled because of the arctic blast, but about...
DALLAS, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
FRISCO, TX

