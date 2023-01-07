Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Mobilizing National Guard
Florida leadership can’t stand the current immigration system. They will attempt to persuade a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is breaking federal law by implementing practices resulting in the release of unauthorized immigrants into the country.
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
DeSantis’ lawsuit against Biden over immigration opens in Florida
DeSantis alleges the Biden administration allowed thousands of migrants into the U.S. each month by ignoring policies to detain them — with many winding up in Florida.
DOJ appeal deals 'blow' to victims of Sutherland Springs church shooting, lawyers say
The DOJ is appealing a decision that found the federal government responsible for the 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
“Nearshoring” builds business in Mexico and Southern AZ
Biden moved on to Mexico to meet with the Mexican President and the Canadian Prime Minister. They will discuss bringing more industry back to North America from places like Asia.
Comments / 0