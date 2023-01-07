Dan Patrick Says Josh McDaniels’ Relationship with Tom Brady Might Not Be What Everyone Thinks, Keep an Eye on Jimmy G

Read full article on original website
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night
The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat
Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
Two names that could make sense for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job, per a report.
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game
If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lovie Smith likely fired from Houston Texans, but he’s trying to buy another year
David Culley could soon have something in common with Lovie Smith. Culley, of course, was the Houston Texans’ head coach
Cowboys Snag Former Vikings All-Pro CB Prior to Playoff Run
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL rumors: Texans’ Lovie Smith safe? Jim Harbaugh to Colts? Frank Reich to Panthers? Sean Payton to Broncos? Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is coming to a close. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. 6:02 p.m. NFL Media’s Jim Trotter: Really curious why Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper did not attend today’s season-ending win over the Saints; have yet to get a response to that question. Team rebounded from a 1-4 start, firing of coach, & trading of best player to finish 7-10 under interim HC Steve Wilks.
Browns Request to Interview Steelers' Brian Flores
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistance will be a hot topic in the coaching carousal this offseason.
Purple Rumor Mill: Mass Exodus of Popular Vikings, Irv’s Return, Nick Mullens
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 7th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Buccaneers announce opponents for next season. Here’s who they’ll face in 2023
Just one week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South, the opponents for next season have been finalized.
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz
The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler talks of ‘emotion involved’ in team’s benching of Derek Carr
‘You have ... to make tough decisions in this business.”
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
