ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Charleston police arrest man for deadly assault of homeless person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man accused of killing another man during a January 1 assault. According to CPD, officers were called to an area near Motely Lane and Pinckney Street to check on a person who was “passed out or sleeping.” The person was taken to MUSC, where he died “of unknown causes” days later.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Woman arrested for October murder at North Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal October 2022 shooting at a motel. According to NCPD, the incident happened October 26 at the Relax Inn on Ashley Phosphate Road. One victim was shot, and he died several weeks later at the hospital.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man tells deputies Andrews shooting stemmed from argument over vehicle sale

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Andrews. Georgetown County deputies responded to a home off Smokethorn Street where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Aljaron Collins with attempted murder and possession […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly October shooting at motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to an October homicide. Markwon Davone Stanley (19) was arrested and charged with armed robbery, murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent, according to Charleston County jail records. A release...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police search for missing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man whose family has not seen him since November. Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers, police say. He stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating after 2 injured in Sangaree shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with […]
SANGAREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Feds fine West Ashley trampoline park over teen employee work hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trampoline park in Charleston will have to pay over $11,000 in civil penalties for child labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Summit Adventure Park Charleston on Ashley River Road has been penalized by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Cooking fire displaces residents of Charleston home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters said a fire that displaced the residents of a home Sunday night was accidental and related to unattended cooking. Crews responded to a home on Tiffany Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames could be seen from the left side of the home.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman arrested after 'suspicious' house fire Sunday in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire on Mack Road Sunday afternoon. Battalion Chief Ronnie Dubose said six adults were displaced and no injuries were reported. One person was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct related to the incident. Crews were...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy