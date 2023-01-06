Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Deputies seeking information in 2016 Hollywood shooting cold-case
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- It has been seven years to the day since a 23-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Hollywood club, and deputies are still seeking information that leads to an arrest. On Jan. 10, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to George’s Bar on Scott White Road […]
counton2.com
Charleston police arrest man for deadly assault of homeless person
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man accused of killing another man during a January 1 assault. According to CPD, officers were called to an area near Motely Lane and Pinckney Street to check on a person who was “passed out or sleeping.” The person was taken to MUSC, where he died “of unknown causes” days later.
counton2.com
Woman arrested for October murder at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal October 2022 shooting at a motel. According to NCPD, the incident happened October 26 at the Relax Inn on Ashley Phosphate Road. One victim was shot, and he died several weeks later at the hospital.
Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
Man tells deputies Andrews shooting stemmed from argument over vehicle sale
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Andrews. Georgetown County deputies responded to a home off Smokethorn Street where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Aljaron Collins with attempted murder and possession […]
live5news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
counton2.com
NCPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly October shooting at motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to an October homicide. Markwon Davone Stanley (19) was arrested and charged with armed robbery, murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent, according to Charleston County jail records. A release...
live5news.com
Police seek to identify person accused of 2 Moncks Corner armed robberies
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to two December armed robberies. Police say the person committed the robberies within an hour of each other. In both instances, the person entered the vehicle of an...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police search for missing man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man whose family has not seen him since November. Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers, police say. He stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and...
Deputies investigating after 2 injured in Sangaree shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with […]
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
cbs17
Authorities arrest woman for allegedly having man in dog kennel before deadly shooting in SC
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the...
live5news.com
Feds fine West Ashley trampoline park over teen employee work hours
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trampoline park in Charleston will have to pay over $11,000 in civil penalties for child labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Summit Adventure Park Charleston on Ashley River Road has been penalized by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division...
live5news.com
Cooking fire displaces residents of Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters said a fire that displaced the residents of a home Sunday night was accidental and related to unattended cooking. Crews responded to a home on Tiffany Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames could be seen from the left side of the home.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
live5news.com
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
Disappearance of Colleton County man deemed ‘suspicious’, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old man who has been missing for several months. According to deputies, Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his residence in Round O, S.C. on Sept. 11, 2022, wearing blue jeans and a black and brown shirt. […]
abcnews4.com
Woman arrested after 'suspicious' house fire Sunday in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire on Mack Road Sunday afternoon. Battalion Chief Ronnie Dubose said six adults were displaced and no injuries were reported. One person was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct related to the incident. Crews were...
Comments / 1