CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man accused of killing another man during a January 1 assault. According to CPD, officers were called to an area near Motely Lane and Pinckney Street to check on a person who was “passed out or sleeping.” The person was taken to MUSC, where he died “of unknown causes” days later.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO