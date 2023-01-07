Read full article on original website
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new, state-funded border wall along the South Texas and Mexico border in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it's unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information.
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
Thousands Moved to Texas Last Year & Now Over 30 Million People Are Living Here
In 2022 Texas became a hot spot that many Californians and celebrities began calling home, and the 30,029,572 population estimated by the United States Census Bureau for this year is enormous proof. After all, the estimated population change between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, saw about 884,144 people...
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
KHOU
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper seized off Texas coast
TEXAS, USA — More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized on Saturday off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they were alerted to three fishermen illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear.
KWTX
‘God just really laid it on our hearts’: Central Texas surgeons make trip to war-torn Ukraine to offer resources, hope
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two central Texas surgeons recently made the trip to war-torn Ukraine bringing with them resources, knowledge and hope to a country that continues to be stricken by tragedy. Making this trip was a mission at the forefront of their minds, but making it a reality came...
KBTX.com
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
Texas authorities arrest illegal immigrants from Costa Rica, Mexico after car chase
Several illegal immigrants were arrested in Texas after a police car chase, including the driver, who was also in the country illegally.
Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Photo byTexas DPS. Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.
WBUR
Texas communities could lose out on millions due to inaccurate broadband maps
The Biden administration's infrastructure law includes $42 billion to improve broadband access across the country. However, some local communities say the broadband maps used to allocate funding, are incorrect. In Texas, state officials are leaving the responsibility of reporting the inaccuracies to residents and local officials. Texas Public Radio's Paul...
KHOU
Viewers capture video of hail, flooding and strong storms across Southeast Texas
HOUSTON — Storms rolled in Saturday night and brought with them heavy rain, hail and several severe weather warnings. As the storms moved through, KHOU 11 viewers captured photos and videos and sent them in. Did you capture video from the storms that moved through? If you can safely...
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
12newsnow.com
Lieutenant Governor discusses priorities for Texas legislative session
DALLAS — When the 88th Texas legislature convenes, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says there are many ways lawmakers can help Texans. He says his biggest priority will be lowering their property taxes. The Republican wants to raise the homestead exemption for Texas homeowners from $40,000 to $60,000, maybe even...
wdayradionow.com
Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site
(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply
“Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
