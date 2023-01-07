ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

easttexasradio.com

Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made

Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
GALVESTON, TX
KBTX.com

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
TEXAS STATE
Lauren Jessop

Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Photo byTexas DPS. Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
WBUR

Texas communities could lose out on millions due to inaccurate broadband maps

The Biden administration's infrastructure law includes $42 billion to improve broadband access across the country. However, some local communities say the broadband maps used to allocate funding, are incorrect. In Texas, state officials are leaving the responsibility of reporting the inaccuracies to residents and local officials. Texas Public Radio's Paul...
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Lieutenant Governor discusses priorities for Texas legislative session

DALLAS — When the 88th Texas legislature convenes, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says there are many ways lawmakers can help Texans. He says his biggest priority will be lowering their property taxes. The Republican wants to raise the homestead exemption for Texas homeowners from $40,000 to $60,000, maybe even...
TEXAS STATE
wdayradionow.com

Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site

(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
BISMARCK, ND

