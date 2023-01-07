Read full article on original website
Woman found guilty for 2020 murder of Bethesda man
A D.C. woman faces decades in prison after a jury found her guilty in the 2020 murder of a 24-year-old Maryland man. On Feb. 13, 2020, police were called to the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen with stab wounds. He later died from his injuries.
New trial denied for man convicted in 2015 'mansion murders'
WASHINGTON — The man convicted of a brutal 2015 quadruple murder in D.C. has been denied a new trial. The D.C. Court of Appeals handed down a decision Thursday that upheld Daron Wint's conviction, but conceded that his defense team should have been allowed to call an additional witness during the 2018 trial.
White supremacist convicted in grisly Hingham double murder seeks parole
39-year-old James Winquist, convicted of two counts of second-degree murder for the baseball bat deaths of two men in Hingham’s Bare Cove Park in 2005, appeared before the state Parole Board Thursday seeking his freedom. Winquist and another man, Eric Snow, founders of a local white supremacist group called...
Daughter of former US spy chief John Negroponte found guilty of fatally stabbing a 24-year-old man after a drunken argument
John Negroponte's daughter, Sophia, has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a drunken row with a school friend that led to a stabbing.
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother is pictured arriving at his bail hearing in New York
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, an emeritus professor at Stanford Law School, was pictured arriving at her son's hearing in Manhattan on Thursday.
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
Texas Couple Wrongfully Arrested For Murder, Spent Christmas In Jail
“Upon further investigation, it was determined they did not commit the crime."
Ex-officer Aaron Dean sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in the death of Atatiana Jefferson
A white former Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a window of her home in October 2019 was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison Tuesday. The former officer, Aaron Dean, was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, 28, who had been playing video games at home with her 8-year-old nephew. Dean was responding to Jefferson’s home after a neighbor had called a nonemergency line around 2 a.m. to say he had noticed an open front door.
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty
Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
Caroline Ellison Escapes 110 Years of Jail Via Plea Deal
One of the main witnesses on the ongoing investigation about FTX could evade all seven counts of allegations against Caroline Ellison with a plea deal. If the plea deal is accepted, former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, could face only the criminal tax violations charge and be immediately released by paying $250,000 in bail.
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
Pharma Millionaire Who Admitted To Killing 8-Year-Old Autistic Son Found Dead After Bail Revoked
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail a day before Gigi Jordan's death, as Jordan fought for a new trial in the case against her for killing her 8-year-old son. A pharma millionaire who admitted to murdering her 8-year-old autistic son in 2010 was found dead early Friday morning in her Brooklyn rental home, according to New York City’s NBC 4.
Scott Peterson Is Denied New Trial, Will Continue To Serve Out Life Sentence For Murders Of Wife And Unborn Son
A judge shot down the defense's claims that a juror had committed misconduct, ruling Tuesday that the juror's untruthful responses had been a "combination of good faith misunderstanding of the questions and sloppiness in answering." Scott Peterson will not get a new trial and will remain in prison for the...
DC officer found guilty of murder after 20-year-old killed in police pursuit
WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer was found guilty on all charges after a month-and-a-half-long trial surrounding a police pursuit death of Karon Hylton Brown. The verdict came Wednesday on the fifth day of jury deliberations, and marks the first time a D.C. officer has been convicted of murder in the line of duty.
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
Biden pardons woman convicted of murder, 5 others on drug, alcohol-related offenses
President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned six individuals, including a woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and five others on drug and alcohol-related offenses.
