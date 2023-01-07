Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Top WWE Stars After SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The first SmackDown of 2023 went off the air with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air. After SmackDown on FOX went...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Ambushed After WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre returned to make the save for Sheamus from The Bloodline on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Last night, the duo got the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos put their tag titles on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Sami Zayn Match Announced For Upcoming WWE SmackDown
The first "WWE SmackDown" of 2023 was presumably an emotional roller coaster for Sami Zayn, who began the night on the verge of being dismissed as a member of The Bloodline, but ended it by sharing popcorn with Roman Reigns after "The Tribal Chief" apologized for mistreating him earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (1/9): Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Vicious Attack On Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, More
Alexa Bliss will attempt to explain her vicious attack on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair during tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. On last week's show, Bliss was distracted in her match with "The EST" for the "Raw" Women's Championship by two unknown figures wearing Uncle Howdy masks and Bray Wyatt's logo appearing on the titantron. As the symbol was shown, the 31-year-old's mood began to alter. After initially assaulting the referee, Bliss would turn her attention to Belair, busting her open with a DDT on the steel steps at ringside. The attack came after Bliss struck Belair with a vase on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw" after Wyatt's logo appeared during a backstage interview segment. The three-time "Raw" Women's Champion recently brushed off questions about her mental wellbeing regarding Wyatt, but she will now look to set the record straight following her disturbing actions seven nights ago.
stillrealtous.com
Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown
The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey Update
The second match for the upcoming WWE SmackDown on FOX episode has been revealed. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced on Friday’s SmackDown that Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn would happen next week. Reigns will defend his championship against Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble, as PWMania.com...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Has A Nightmare Hotel Experience Before WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the WWE Women’s division. Her numerous accolades throughout her career have earned Bliss the respect of fans and peers alike. That being said, she has normal problems just like any other person. It seems she even had a nightmare hotel experience before RAW this week.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
wrestleview.com
Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble is official. During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that Owens will challenge for title at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Friday night’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Borrows Roman Reigns’ Signature Move During WWE Live Event
There are few WWE superstars who are more popular among the masses today than Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce has earned the respect of everyone, including the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Recently, Zayn decided to dedicate a match to Reigns by using one of his signature moves. Sami Zayn had...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Forgets Babyface Gimmick After WWE SmackDown Match
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE has always remained a controversial topic for fans, as they just get fired up with seeing The Queen constantly shoved down their throats. She also returned to WWE television last week and was booked as a babyface. However, it seems she seemingly forgot she was a babyface for a moment during Smackdown this past week.
wrestleview.com
Producers for the matches and segments from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown
Fightful Select has listed the producers for the matches and segments from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown that aired live on FOX from the FedEX Forum in Memphis, TN. *Segment between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles – produced by Jason Jordon.
Bleacher Report
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card Projections
The first Royal Rumble event of the Triple H regime in WWE promises to be a monumental one based on what's been officially announced so far and what else is expected to be added. Of course, the Rumble matches themselves are the main selling points of the pay-per-view. They will...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Accepts Challenge For WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, WWE confirmed during the first "SmackDown" episode of 2023. The show began with Reigns giving a dressing down to Sami Zayn for the latter suffering a pinfall in their loss...
Bleacher Report
AEW's Paul Wight Praises Mercedes Moné as a 'Tremendous Asset' amid WWE Rumors
While rumors have been swirling for weeks, it's not yet known whether Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) will join AEW. Paul Wight certainly hopes she does. Wight, who was among the earliest defectors from WWE to AEW, said "any company" should be in hot pursuit of Moné.
Bleacher Report
Cody Rhodes' WWE Raw Return, a New Era for AEW, Desperate Hit Row, More Quick Takes
Cody Rhodes has been a hot topic of conversation heading into WrestleMania season and whether he'll ultimately challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. His anticipated return was always expected to take place at the Royal Rumble, but the vignette that aired during last Monday's WWE Raw indicated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Last night WWE invaded the FedEx Forum in Memphis Tennessee for an episode of their weekly flagship program, SmackDown. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, which you can check out below. -Jason Jordan produced the promo segment between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens,...
Bleacher Report
Predicting Who Will Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Each year, WrestleMania weekend includes special events that allow the WWE and its fans to look to the past, present and future while celebrating professional wrestling as a whole. One such event is WWE's Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year, live from Hollywood, there are more than a few...
