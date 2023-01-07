Firefighters battle house fire in Lynwood; one person injured

Firefighters battle house fire in Lynwood 00:42

Firefighters on Friday battled a house fire in Lynwood that left at least one person injured.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 4:50 p.m. at a home in the 3500 block of E. Agnes Street.

It took crews nearly 25 minutes to extinguish the flames, which had spread throughout the home and into the attic.

Officers reported that the home was "well-involved" with flames and that one person suffered a moderate to major injury.

Firefighters believe the blaze began as a "contents fire," meaning something in the home caught fire.