ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

By PAT EATON-ROBB
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECSwN_0k6Lp1sM00

STORRS, Conn — (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don't have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday.

The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said.

UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness.

Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.

Edwards sustained what was described alternately as a right foot or ankle injury in the first half of the Huskies 73-37 victory, diving over some courtside seats for a loose ball. It was not immediately clear when or how Patterson was hurt.

The school said it would not release any further details Friday night.

“At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” David Benedict, the school's athletic director, said in a statement. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”

Bueckers and Brady are out for the season with knee injuries.

Fudd, the Huskies' leading scorer, is expected to return shortly from a knee injury that has kept her on the bench since she was injured in a collision with Edwards during a Dec. 4 loss to Notre Dame. She has participated in warmups during the last three games as part of her rehab.

Guard Caroline Ducharme has missed two games while in concussion protocol after suffering an injury in practice.

The Huskies currently available to play include guards Nika Mühl, Lou Lopez Sénéchal, Inês Bettencourt and forwards Aubrey Griffin, Dorka Juhász and Amari DeBerry.

Auriemma has missed four games this season due to illness, and it is not clear when he might return.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said in a statement Thursday. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

Despite the injuries, the Huskies have won six straight.

The school says those with tickets to Sunday's game will be able to use them when the game is rescheduled.

UConn is next scheduled to play at St. John's on Wednesday, while DePaul is scheduled to host Villanova that evening.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Five Division III basketball players hospitalized, coach 'temporarily removed' after intense practice

Five college basketball players were hospitalized and their head coach was "temporarily removed" after Concordia University, a Division III school in Chicago, ran a grueling practice that allegedly served as punishment for the players breaking the team's curfew. The players were hospitalized some time between Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, the school said. One remains hospitalized.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

COMMIT: Four-star Chicago Simeon WR Malik Elzy signs with Illini

Chicago's top-ranked football prospect is staying home. Four-star Chicago Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy announced he will attend Illinois during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday. Illinois announced soon afterward that Elzy has signed a national letter of intent with Illinois. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver chose Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

How is your school district spending federal COVID funds?

A new online portal makes it easier to track how school districts are spending federal COVID relief funds. So far Oklahoma public school districts and the Oklahoma State Department of Education have spent about 58% of the $2.3 billion the feds allocated to Oklahoma in COVID relief cash. Outgoing State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Q985

Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
ILLINOIS STATE
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
espnquadcities.com

Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?

With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

Illinois Dashcam Footage Captures Unbelievable Meteor Footage

From December 26th until January 16th, if you look up in the night sky you just might see some pretty cool sights as this is the time frame of the Quadrantids meteor shower. According to the American Meteor Society (did you even know we had one of those?? Science is cool) the Quadrantids meteor shower peaked between January 3rd and 4th, but you still could spot meteors from this shower up until January 16th.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy