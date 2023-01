Notre Dame picked up a safety/slot corner transfer on Friday in the portal in the form of Oklahoma State defensive back Thomas Harper. Over four years and 42 games, Harper had 93 tackles, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. He was a 2020 2nd Team All Big-12 selection for the Cowboys. With Notre Dame losing both Brandon Joseph at safety, along with starting slot corner Tariq Bracy, Harper will help the Irish secondary in multiple ways next year.

