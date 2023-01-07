Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Damar Hamlin is released from the hospital after his cardiac arrest
(NBC News) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin triumphantly left an Ohio hospital Monday, a week after he collapsed on the field during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
