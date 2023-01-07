ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WAND TV

Damar Hamlin is released from the hospital after his cardiac arrest

(NBC News) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin triumphantly left an Ohio hospital Monday, a week after he collapsed on the field during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX

