Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment

One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl

Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
Buffs flip safety transfer Myles Slusher

Myles Slusher was announced as a transfer addition by Louisville during the early signing period, but financial aid agreements are not binding until the player enrolls. The Buffaloes made a late run at the experienced safety and were able to flip his commitment this weekend. A four-star prospect ranked No....
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Transfer destinations for former Florida State Seminoles

Florida State has had 12 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the beginning of December and multiple members of that departing group have landed at their future destinations. Today, we'll take a look at which programs those former Seminoles have landed at. Here's the full breakdown:. LB/Edge Amari Gainer.
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis updates his recruitment and decision timeline

SAN ANTONIO - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School’s 247Sports Composite five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis would love to make a college decision in the near future. “Yeah I think it’s starting to get to that point in the process,” Davis told 247Sports this past Friday while in the Alamo City to take part in the All-American Bowl festivities. The class-of-2024 passer will play in the game next January.
Transfer wide receiver commits to Tennessee

Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, he announced publicly on social media coming off his official visit with the Vols this past weekend. Tennessee left quite the impression on Thornton who also took visits to Miami, Auburn and Arkansas while in the transfer portal.
Augie Hoffman out as Rutgers offensive line coach

Rutgers is in the market for a new offensive line coach as Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Augie Hoffman is no longer on staff. The move came last week as head coach Greg Schiano is looking to go in another direction when it comes to coaching the offensive line. Hoffman spent the past three years at Rutgers, although this was his first coaching the offensive line. Rutgers finished 127th in the nation in total offense.
College basketball analyst diagnoses what's wrong with Kentucky

There's no easy fix for Kentucky basketball right now. A preseason top-5 team, a humiliating 78-52 loss at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 10-5. The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for UK in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari.
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal

One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
