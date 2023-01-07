Read full article on original website
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
Colorado's transfer class now ranks No. 1 nationally, overall class ranking is No. 22
The Buffaloes have now added 20 scholarship transfers, with former Arkansas safety Myles Slusher and former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil being the latest to announce their intention to join the herd. While only 12 of those CU additions have received a transfer rating on 247Sports so far, the Buffs' transfer class now ranks No. 1 in the nation.
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl
Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
Buffs flip safety transfer Myles Slusher
Myles Slusher was announced as a transfer addition by Louisville during the early signing period, but financial aid agreements are not binding until the player enrolls. The Buffaloes made a late run at the experienced safety and were able to flip his commitment this weekend. A four-star prospect ranked No....
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Transfer destinations for former Florida State Seminoles
Florida State has had 12 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the beginning of December and multiple members of that departing group have landed at their future destinations. Today, we'll take a look at which programs those former Seminoles have landed at. Here's the full breakdown:. LB/Edge Amari Gainer.
CU adds commitment from former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil
Shortly after arriving in Boulder on an official visit this weekend, former Florida Gator and former blue-chip recruit Yousef Mugharbil decided he has found his new home. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media Saturday evening. A Composite four-star prospect ranked No. 282...
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis updates his recruitment and decision timeline
SAN ANTONIO - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School’s 247Sports Composite five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis would love to make a college decision in the near future. “Yeah I think it’s starting to get to that point in the process,” Davis told 247Sports this past Friday while in the Alamo City to take part in the All-American Bowl festivities. The class-of-2024 passer will play in the game next January.
Transfer wide receiver commits to Tennessee
Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, he announced publicly on social media coming off his official visit with the Vols this past weekend. Tennessee left quite the impression on Thornton who also took visits to Miami, Auburn and Arkansas while in the transfer portal.
Sources: Next Fresno State offensive coordinator lined up
According to sources, Fresno State is approaching an offensive coordinator hire after Kirby Moore left for Missouri. Get the latest scoop here.
Augie Hoffman out as Rutgers offensive line coach
Rutgers is in the market for a new offensive line coach as Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Augie Hoffman is no longer on staff. The move came last week as head coach Greg Schiano is looking to go in another direction when it comes to coaching the offensive line. Hoffman spent the past three years at Rutgers, although this was his first coaching the offensive line. Rutgers finished 127th in the nation in total offense.
College basketball analyst diagnoses what's wrong with Kentucky
There's no easy fix for Kentucky basketball right now. A preseason top-5 team, a humiliating 78-52 loss at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 10-5. The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for UK in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari.
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
Four-star transfer WR reveals decision date during Tennessee visit
Before wrapping up his official visit to Tennessee this weekend, Dont'e Thornton revealed Saturday night that he soon will be announcing his transfer destination. The Oregon wide receiver posted on his Twitter account that he will be making his college decision on Monday coming off back-to-back visits this week. The...
Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry calls out Big Ten officiating after loss to No. 1 Purdue: 'I'm frustrated'
PHILADELPHIA — Micah Shrewsberry wasn’t trying to make just one point when he picked up a technical foul just past the 10-minute mark in the Penn State men’s basketball team’s Sunday evening matchup with No. 1 Purdue. “There was 1,000 points I was trying to make,”...
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
