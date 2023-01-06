Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
NASDAQ
Bank OZK Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.93, changing hands as high as $41.05 per share. Bank OZK shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OZK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
DCT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (Symbol: DCT) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $16.50, changing hands for $19.03/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEG
In trading on Monday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.61, changing hands as high as $63.76 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
NASDAQ
Bank First Corporation (BFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Bank First Corporation (BFC) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Legato Merger (ASTL) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks with Earnings Growth Trends in 2023
2023 is set up like it may be another challenging year for stocks, but the Zacks Rank can help. Using the Zacks Rank we can identify stocks that are forecasted to have improving earnings. Companies with growing earnings in a slowing economy can provide a cushion many investors’ portfolios need.
NASDAQ
TEVA Shares Rise on Broad Support for Opioids Settlement
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA announced that a sufficient number of states and local governments have agreed to deal terms of its nationwide settlement agreement to resolve most of its opioid-related litigation. Teva faces several lawsuits with cities, states and Native American tribes, which claim that it is one of...
NASDAQ
3 Gold Mining Stocks To Watch In January 2023
For the uninformed, gold mining stocks are a popular investment choice for those looking to gain exposure to the precious metals market. These stocks represent ownership in a company that is engaged in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. As such, the performance of gold mining stocks is closely tied to the price of gold, which can fluctuate significantly based on a variety of factors, including interest rates, currency movements, and geopolitical events.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:. Patria Investments Limited PAX: This private markets investment firms that offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds principally in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
SouthState (SSB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.79, changing hands as high as $81.04 per share. SouthState Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $23.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today,...
NASDAQ
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.05, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker...
NASDAQ
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed at $312.67, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $25.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Comments / 0