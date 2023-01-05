ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Injury Update: Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) cleared to return to live practice

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lE99_0k6LlMcA00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After missing 10 games due to an adductor strain, Andrew Wiggins looked to be nearing a return to the Golden State Warriors starting lineup. However, an illness delayed Wiggins return by four more games and counting.

On Wednesday, the Warriors released multiple updates for several injured players, including a positive update regarding Wiggins’ status. The All-Star forward has been cleared to return to live practices with the Warriors. He is expected to be re-evaluated later in the week.

Following Golden State’s loss to the Pistons on Wednesday, the team will get two days off before hosting the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Via @KylenMills on Twitter:

Wiggins’ return would provide a much-needed boost to the Warriors’ rotation that is missing multiple pieces. Steph Curry (shoulder), JaMychal Green (leg infection), Jonathan Kuminga (foot) and James Wiseman (ankle) have all missed time due to injury.

Wiggins is averaging 19.1 points on 51.1% shooting from the field with 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.8 minutes per game. In his last game before missing time due to injury, Wiggins tallied a career-high 36 points with eight made triples against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 3.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant, Nets received best possible news about his injury prognosis following scary collision

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury during a victory over the Miami Heat. Durant collided with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, then hit the floor and was slow to get up following the collision. He grabbed his knee and while he tried to return to the game for the following possession, the two-time NBA Finals MVP was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James showed love to Shannon Sharpe after the Lakers game and everyone had jokes about Skip Bayless

It’s been a pretty wild week for Shannon Sharpe. The Damar Hamlin situation started things after the Bills’ DB collapsed on the field. As a former football player himself, Shannon Sharpe obviously felt for Hamlin — especially so considering that his brother, Sterling, was paralyzed on the field himself once. The situation hit close to home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Mother of Tristan Thompson died suddenly

The mother of former NBA player Tristan Thompson died suddenly on Thursday. TMZ reported Friday that Thompson’s mother Andrea suffered a heart attack at home in Toronto on Thursday. She was taken to a local hospital where medical workers try to resuscitate her, but their attempts were unsuccessful. Tristan flew from Los Angeles to Toronto... The post Mother of Tristan Thompson died suddenly appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Andre Iguodala (injury management) available for Warriors' Saturday matchup

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Iguodala is expected to make his season debut in a bench role after he was held out for injury management purposes. In 13.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Iguodala to produce 4.0 points,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious 'SNF' intro and NFL fans loved it

One of the fun parts about the Sunday Night Football broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game. Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We’ve seen a bunch of great ones over the years.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy