Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Related
Crash on I-264 in Portsmouth results in fatality
State troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on I-264 in Portsmouth Monday morning.
WAVY News 10
Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth
Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval …. 3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into …. Three people have been displaced and a dog has died after a vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning in Chesapeake. Residents start...
WAVY News 10
Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake mega site
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval …. 3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into …. Three people have been displaced and a dog has died after a vehicle crashed into...
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Police in Norfolk are looking for a motorist they say struck a woman early morning on New Year's Day and left the scene.
Suspect wanted after woman struck by car, taken to hospital in Norfolk: Police
On January 1, around 4:25 a.m., police said they were called to the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road for the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
VB crash with serious injuries at Laskin Rd. and Fremac Dr.
Sunday night, Virginia Beach Police responded to a crash with serious injuries. Police tweeted about the crash at Laskin Road. and Fremac Drive just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
Victim identified in deadly Monday morning I-264 crash: Troopers
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes as the investigation ensues
Second suspect arrested in deadly 2022 shooting in Suffolk
Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that occurred in March 2022.
virginiamercury.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police investigate homicide on Elm Ave.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they said took place early Sunday morning in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. Officers responded around 3:38 a.m. and found a man at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds. On Monday, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Javonte...
6-year-old used mother’s gun to shoot ‘hero’ Newport News teacher, police say
"Abigail is a trooper, she is a hero ... Abigail saved lives."
No one hurt in fire at Newport News Dollar General store
No one was hurt when a fire broke out at a Newport News Dollar General over the weekend. Just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to the store in the at at 15490 Warwick Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk deputy faints after Fentanyl exposure at jail, sheriff’s office confirm
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A deputy received two doses of Narcan following exposure to Fentanyl inside the Norfolk City Jail Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed to WAVY. Deputies were investigating the possible presence of Fentanyl at the jail. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. Around 3:45 p.m., as...
Police vehicle and van collide, leaving 3 injured: Chesapeake police
The crash occurred at the intersection of Great Bridge Boulevard and the Dominion Bridge ramp, police are currently investigating
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Laskin Rd in VB
According to police, the crash occurred on Laskin Road and Fremac Drive. Police say there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.
WAVY News 10
Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter’s …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-home-on-jackson-road-in-suffolk/
Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report
The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/
3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into house in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that has crashed into a house around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bowden Ave.
Comments / 0