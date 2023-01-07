ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth

Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth. Three people have been displaced and a dog has died after a vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning in Chesapeake.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake mega site

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake mega site.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
virginiamercury.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigate homicide on Elm Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they said took place early Sunday morning in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. Officers responded around 3:38 a.m. and found a man at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds. On Monday, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Javonte...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home.
SUFFOLK, VA
TheDailyBeast

Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report

The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

