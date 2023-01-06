Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are likely familiar with Yeti (YETI) and Pool Corp. (POOL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Aperam (APEMY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Legato Merger (ASTL) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Down -29.83% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)
Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 29.8% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
NASDAQ
Down -48.67% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 48.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
NASDAQ
What Makes Everest Re (RE) a New Buy Stock
Everest Re (RE) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
Is Michelin (MGDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Michelin (MGDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Discover (DFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Discover (DFS) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
First Horizon National (FHN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when First Horizon National (FHN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Danaher (DHR) Stock Now
Danaher Corporation DHR is backed by multiple tailwinds despite raw material cost inflation, supply chain issues and foreign currency headwinds. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from strength across its core Life Sciences segment owing to robust activity in the bioprocessing business and growth in instrument businesses, led by SCIEX, Leica Microsystems and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. In the first nine months of 2022, revenues from the segment jumped 6.5% year over year.
NASDAQ
Why BCE (BCE) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider BCE (BCE). This company, which is in the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Archer Daniels Midland and DR Horton have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – January 11, 2023 – Zacks Equity Research shares Archer Daniels Midland ADM as the Bull of the Day and DR Horton DHI as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Uber Technologies UBER, Lyft LYFT and Baidu BIDU. Here...
NASDAQ
Will Performance Food (PFGC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Performance Food Group (PFGC), which belongs to the Zacks Food - Natural Foods Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking...
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEG
In trading on Monday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.61, changing hands as high as $63.76 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0