talentrecap.com
Sara James Covers Harry Styles in Leaked ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Performance
America’s Got Talent Season 17 singer Sara James is returning to the show’s stage for this week’s new episode of AGT: All-Stars. The 14-year-old from Poland takes on a cover of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in a leaked performance from the show. Sara...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Brandon Leake Releases Lyric Video For “Puff”
Brandon Leake brought something completely different to the America’s Got Talent stage, which led to his season 15 win. One of his most famous poems titled “Puff,” which he used for his AGT audition was recently released as an official lyric video. Brandon Leake Releases Lyric Video...
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Are Searching For The Perfect Wedding Venue
Derek Hough shared wedding plans with Hayley Erbert during his guest appearance on CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, The Talk. The Dancing With The Stars judge shares that he’s currently busy planning the perfect wedding with his fiancé, Hayley Erbert. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Are Currently...
Gwen Stefani Will Headline a Major 2023 Music Festival
The biggest beach party and live music festival in Southern California comes back for a three-day showing of epic proportions. Leading the star-studded lineup of artists on the second day is singer, songwriter and The Voice coach Gwen Stefani. Gwen Stefani is a Lead Performer at BeachLife Festival 2023. Stefani...
Who Are the Superfans Voting on ‘AGT: All-Stars’?
One thing that sets AGT: All-Stars apart from the regular seasons of America’s Got Talent is the fact that viewers at home can’t vote for their favorite contestants. Because the show was pre-taped, the show uses a group of “Superfans” to decide which acts should move on to the Finals, in addition to five Golden Buzzer acts chosen by the judges and host.
Graham Norton Reportedly Turns Down ‘BGT’ Gig to Replace David Walliams
Britain’s Got Talent was reportedly planning to welcome Graham Norton as a judge to replace David Walliams. However, a source recently shared that Norton turned down the gig. It’s still not clear who will take Walliams’ place on the panel. Graham Norton Turns Down BGT Judging Gig.
‘AGT All-Stars’s NBC Debut Reportedly Brought in 9.1 Million Viewers
It seems like the future is bright for the first season of America’s Got Talent‘s newest spin off, AGT All-Stars. The show has reportedly racked in 9.1 million viewers since it’s debut on January 2. Although fans are far from giving this new show the Golden Buzzer, they have made this series very successful right out of the gate.
Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough
Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
Alan Carr Will Reportedly Replace David Walliams as ‘BGT’ Judge
Alan Carr will be taking David Walliams’ place on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel, according to a new report. Walliams was rumored to be leaving the show after derogatory comments he made went public last year. Alan Carr Reportedly Replacing David Walliams on BGT. In November, offensive...
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Recap: Terry Crews Hits Second Golden Buzzer for Detroit Youth Choir
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars returned for a second episode on Monday night, as ten more acts from around the world took the stage for a chance to make it to the Finals. Ultimately, only two acts could move on. Host Terry Crews hit the Golden Buzzer for Detroit Youth Choir, while the Superfans voted aerialist Aidan Bryant through to the finale.
Bre Tiesi Doesn’t Want More Kids After Welcoming Son with Nick Cannon
Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, who welcomed son Legendary with Nick Cannon last year, recently shared on Instagram that she apparently doesn’t plan to have any more kids. She opened up about it in a Q&A session with followers. Bre Tiesi Doesn’t Want More Kids with Nick Cannon.
Logan Paul’s Pet Pig Found Abandoned, He Claims She Was ‘Rehomed’
YouTube star Logan Paul’s former pet pig Pearl was recently rescued after being found abandoned in a field. In a leaked email to the rescue organization, the former Masked Singer star claims that the pig was “rehomed” in 2020 when he moved to Puerto Rico. @thegentlebarn Pearl...
NBC Lawsuit Claims Musicians Weren’t Paid for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
The American Federation of Musicians is suing NBC Universal for allegedly failing to pay members of the union who worked on shows such as The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tonight Show, and Today. Clarkson’s 2021 Christmas special has been singled out for several issues. Musicians Sue NBC Over Unpaid...
