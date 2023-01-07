Read full article on original website
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrested
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the community
OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
KLTV
Bullard man arrested after police say he attempted to impersonate officer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of impersonating a police officer. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, on Saturday in Chandler, the driver of a silver sedan began flashing red and blue lights at a motorist while indicating with a hand signal to have the motorist pull over. The motorist did not pull over but instead followed the sedan into Tyler.
easttexasradio.com
Kilgore KFC’s Man Who Killed Five Dies
Darnell Hartsfield, 61, was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people in the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings. He has died in prison. A court sentenced Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton for abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving them to a remote oil field in Rusk County, and shooting them to death. According to a report, Hartsfield died of a stroke while serving his life sentence.
news4sanantonio.com
Escaped inmate arrested after breaking into houses
An escaped inmate is back in custody in Tyler, Texas. Timothy Chappelle managed to break out of a van when he was being transported between two smith county jails. While on the run, he broke into two homes. Deputies then caught him and returned him to custody. Authorities say Chappelle...
Man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC deaths dies while serving life sentence
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man who was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people for the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings has died in prison, records show. Darnell Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton were convicted of abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving […]
Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that Officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
easttexasradio.com
Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
Inmate Tries To Escape Texas Jail & It Was All Caught On TikTok
TikTok users captured the inmate running through town.
KLTV
Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35 of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searched a property near Athens on Friday for the remains of 15-year-old Heather Cannon, who went missing in 2009. Law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside of Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office […]
Police: Person intentionally struck by vehicle in Tyler IHOP parking lot
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding after a person was hit by a car in the IHOP parking lot near the intersection of South Broadway Ave and Loop 323. Police said the incident involved a couple in an argument. The man used a vehicle to hit the woman, who is seriously injured at this time.
KLTV
State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men booked into the Smith County Jail have died over the last two months. A report showed on Nov. 16, 2022, Dvonte Valentine was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, then on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m., he reportedly fell off the toilet suffering an injury from the fall. The pod officer called a code blue (medical emergency), and Valentine was checked by medical personnel who determined he needed to be transported to the emergency room for further treatment, the report said. Doctors at Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler determined Valentine had organ failure. Later that day, jail staff obtained a PR bond for Valentine from Judge Kerry Russell, so he could spend time with his family in the ICU unit, according to the report. At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 4, Valentine died in the hospital after his family decided to take him off life support due to the effects of his injury being irreversible, the report said.
easttexasradio.com
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
Henderson County deputies searching underneath home in connection with 2009 cold case of missing 15-year-old girl
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County deputies are searching a property outside of Athens in connection with a cold case involving a teenager who has been missing since 2009. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the sheriff's office received a tip Thursday saying that Heather Cannon was buried on a property...
UPDATE: 77-year-old woman that went missing in Gregg County found
UPDATE: According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Retha Pauls has been located. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday. According to officials, Retha Pauls was last seen in Longview at a home in the 3400 block […]
KLTV
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
KLTV
Gilmer community gathers to remember teen who vanished 31 years ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - People in Gilmer gathered to remember Kelly Dae Wilson, who vanished 31 years ago Thursday. Wilson’s friends say they are still looking for answers. “God and you know what happened to Kelly. And God, Jesus you are a God of revelation and we are gathered here today to cry out to you to reveal to us the truth,” prayed Rev. Mike Kessler, pastor of First Baptist Church in Gilmer.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Dec. 30 – Jan. 3
Deputies charged Gerald Lynn Attaway, 35, of Whitehouse, with burglary habitation intend other felony. Attaway was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $300,000 bond. Deputies charged Fraga Jaime Banda, 35, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Banda was...
