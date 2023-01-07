ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

CBS19

OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bullard man arrested after police say he attempted to impersonate officer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of impersonating a police officer. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, on Saturday in Chandler, the driver of a silver sedan began flashing red and blue lights at a motorist while indicating with a hand signal to have the motorist pull over. The motorist did not pull over but instead followed the sedan into Tyler.
BULLARD, TX
easttexasradio.com

Kilgore KFC’s Man Who Killed Five Dies

Darnell Hartsfield, 61, was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people in the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings. He has died in prison. A court sentenced Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton for abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving them to a remote oil field in Rusk County, and shooting them to death. According to a report, Hartsfield died of a stroke while serving his life sentence.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Escaped inmate arrested after breaking into houses

An escaped inmate is back in custody in Tyler, Texas. Timothy Chappelle managed to break out of a van when he was being transported between two smith county jails. While on the run, he broke into two homes. Deputies then caught him and returned him to custody. Authorities say Chappelle...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that Officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
ORE CITY, TX
KLTV

Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men booked into the Smith County Jail have died over the last two months. A report showed on Nov. 16, 2022, Dvonte Valentine was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, then on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m., he reportedly fell off the toilet suffering an injury from the fall. The pod officer called a code blue (medical emergency), and Valentine was checked by medical personnel who determined he needed to be transported to the emergency room for further treatment, the report said. Doctors at Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler determined Valentine had organ failure. Later that day, jail staff obtained a PR bond for Valentine from Judge Kerry Russell, so he could spend time with his family in the ICU unit, according to the report. At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 4, Valentine died in the hospital after his family decided to take him off life support due to the effects of his injury being irreversible, the report said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cash Found At Super One

Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KLTV

Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gilmer community gathers to remember teen who vanished 31 years ago

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - People in Gilmer gathered to remember Kelly Dae Wilson, who vanished 31 years ago Thursday. Wilson’s friends say they are still looking for answers. “God and you know what happened to Kelly. And God, Jesus you are a God of revelation and we are gathered here today to cry out to you to reveal to us the truth,” prayed Rev. Mike Kessler, pastor of First Baptist Church in Gilmer.
GILMER, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Dec. 30 – Jan. 3

Deputies charged Gerald Lynn Attaway, 35, of Whitehouse, with burglary habitation intend other felony. Attaway was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $300,000 bond. Deputies charged Fraga Jaime Banda, 35, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Banda was...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

