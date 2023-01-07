Kendall Jenner Simmers In See-Through Black Dress For A Night Out

Splash News

Kendall Jenner can wear anything and make it something that inspires a trend (like tights as pants, for example). The supermodel always looks seriously amazing dressed up or dressed down. But when we saw the see-through black dress she recently wore for a night out in Los Angeles, we were truly wowed.

Kendall Jenner Steps out in Revealing Black Dress in LA

The Kardashians know how to make a fashion statement, and they all recently did just that to celebrate Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah last weekend. While Kim and Kylie went with more moto trend, leather looks—Kendall looked like a dream in a sultry see-through black dress. The 818 founder arrived at the LA celebration over the weekend in a stunning black Rodarte gown that featured a sheer lace bodice and a silky (and slinky) long skirt.

Kendall’s looks always have some unexpected edge, and while her gorgeous gown was princess-like with puff sleeves, it had the vampy edge with a very plunging V-neckline. Kendall added matching black accessories including black heels, sheer black tights, and a patent leather shoulder bag. As for glam, the model kept it ultra-chic with a slicked-back bun, sun-kissed cheeks and a pink lip.

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Curves in Skintight Jean Paul Gauliter Dotted Gown

Like we said, Kendall never disappoints on or off the catwalk, photoshoot set, or street.

And the model was truly the hostess with the mostest at the Los Angeles Jean Paul Gaultier x FWRD event where she wore a custom Jean Paul Gaultier maxi dress. Jenner’s bedazzled body-skimming dress was one of her standout looks of 2022—and featured an intricate dot print, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and gorgeous crystal-embellished details.