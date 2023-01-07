ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kendall Jenner Simmers In See-Through Black Dress For A Night Out

By Alex Cohen
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lAun_0k6LgSqL00
Splash News

Kendall Jenner can wear anything and make it something that inspires a trend (like tights as pants, for example). The supermodel always looks seriously amazing dressed up or dressed down. But when we saw the see-through black dress she recently wore for a night out in Los Angeles, we were truly wowed.

Kendall Jenner Steps out in Revealing Black Dress in LA

The Kardashians know how to make a fashion statement, and they all recently did just that to celebrate Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah last weekend. While Kim and Kylie went with more moto trend, leather looks—Kendall looked like a dream in a sultry see-through black dress. The 818 founder arrived at the LA celebration over the weekend in a stunning black Rodarte gown that featured a sheer lace bodice and a silky (and slinky) long skirt.

Kendall’s looks always have some unexpected edge, and while her gorgeous gown was princess-like with puff sleeves, it had the vampy edge with a very plunging V-neckline. Kendall added matching black accessories including black heels, sheer black tights, and a patent leather shoulder bag. As for glam, the model kept it ultra-chic with a slicked-back bun, sun-kissed cheeks and a pink lip.

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Curves in Skintight Jean Paul Gauliter Dotted Gown

Like we said, Kendall never disappoints on or off the catwalk, photoshoot set, or street.

And the model was truly the hostess with the mostest at the Los Angeles Jean Paul Gaultier x FWRD event where she wore a custom Jean Paul Gaultier maxi dress. Jenner’s bedazzled body-skimming dress was one of her standout looks of 2022—and featured an intricate dot print, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and gorgeous crystal-embellished details.

Comments / 14

ruffcutter
2d ago

What you gonna do when you can’t have any more plastic surgery and old age sets in still gonna walk around naked just to get in the news

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Us Weekly

Kylie Jenner Gushes Over the ‘Most Special’ Christmas Gift From Kris Jenner: See Her Dollhouse

An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn't come from a fashion designer. "The most special gift @krisjenner," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears a Plunging Neckline and Thigh-High Slit on Christmas Eve

Kylie Jenner rang in Christmas Eve at her family's annual holiday party clad in custom Mugler from head to toe. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and her daughter, Stormi, received custom looks from current house creative director Casey Cadwallader, which were a play on couture pieces from the brand's 1999 archives. It makes sense Jenner tapped Cadwallader for the occasion after attending the Thierry Mugler exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum, where she looked back at the designer's most iconic creations.
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
DoYouRemember?

Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
HollywoodLife

Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
222K+
Followers
5K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy