The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.14, or 0.39%, to $36.39. The Dynatrace Inc. has recorded 302,743 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Dynatrace Named a Leader in AIOps with the Highest Scores in Both the Current Offering and Strategy Categories in Report by a Leading Independent Research Firm.

1 DAY AGO