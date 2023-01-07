Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Nebraska bowler Martin wins US Amateur title
(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska bowler Jillian Martin won the USA Amateur Championship on Saturday. Martin claimed the crown with a 199-170 win over Mary Orf. With the win, Martin has claimed a spot on Team USA. View the full release from Nebraska here.
kmaland.com
AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (1/7): Thrilling wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Omaha won thrillers while Kansas City was also a winner in Saturday's regional college basketball action. Iowa (12-4, 4-1): Iowa won a high-scoring 94-85 affair with Michigan (13-3, 3-2). The Hawkeyes had four in double figures, led by 28 points from Caitlin Clark, who also had eight rebounds. Monika Czinano (19), McKenna Warnock (14 points) and Kate Martin (10 points) also cracked double figures. Hannah Stuelke added nine points and four rebounds off the bench.
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood girls getting healthy, aiming for strong showing in NCC Tournament
(Ashland) -- The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team is finally getting healthy as they begin the home stretch of the season. The Bluejays (3-7) started to show what they can be this past Saturday in their dominant 54-26 win over Fort Calhoun. “We are just now getting healthy,” Coach Dave Hubert...
kmaland.com
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 20): Lynnae Green & Tyler New
(KMAland) -- After impressive weeks on the hardwood, Shenandoah's Lynnae Green and Worth County's Tyler New are the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week for 2023. Green averaged a double-double for Shenandoah in the Fillies' 1-1 week with 23.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. The...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/6): LC, Riverside, Rock Port, Conestoga, Louisville, JCC athletes win brackets
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Conestoga, Louisville, Rock Port, Riverside & Johnson County Central all had individual champions in KMAland girls wrestling on Friday. Lewis Central had 194 points and won the Millard West Invitational. Conestoga was forthwith 116.5 and Louisville took fifth with 112. Nebraska City had 87 in ninth.
kmaland.com
Underwood storms back, downs Treynor in state-rated girls contest
(Underwood) -- Underwood started the 2023 portion of their schedule with a memorable comeback over rival Treynor in a state-rated Western Iowa Conference showdown. Down by as many as 15, the 2A No. 9 Eagles (8-2) stunned 2A No. 4 Treynor (11-1) in a 41-38 classic Friday night on KMA 960.
kmaland.com
East Mills takes down Sidney for fourth straight win
(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-3) girls basketball extended its win streak to four games with a 54-51 victory over Sidney (4-5) Friday. The Wolverines came out on top despite trailing for the vast majority of the game, with clutch free throws and solid defense down the stretch pushing them past the Cowgirls.
kmaland.com
East Mills cruises past Sidney with dominant second half
(Malvern) -- East Mills (9-1) boys basketball used a dominant third quarter to pull away from a scrappy Sidney (3-5) team Friday en route to a 61-30 victory. “The first half, we struggled a little bit,” East Mills senior forward Braden West said. “[Sidney] ran a triangle and two [defense], which is hard to beat when you’re missing shots and struggling from the field. Coming out in the second half, we threw some nice dishes inside, got the ball inside, pushed the ball back and forth. It was a fun game to play.”
kmaland.com
Carolyn Reubenking, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10 AM. Visitation End: 11 AM. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson,...
kmaland.com
Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Rev. Claude J. Wood, 94, of Atlantic, IA
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR set to hold winter trout stocking
(KMAland) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are preparing to release trout in several locations throughout the state this winter. That's according to Northeast Iowa's Regional Fisheries Supervisor Mike Steuck, who tells KMA News five locations will receive trout over the next two weeks, including Big Lake in Council Bluffs at 2:30 p.m. on January 20th. Steuck says they will perform the release by drilling a hole through the ice at locations that would not support them during warmer months.
kmaland.com
David Evans, 76, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors at a later...
kmaland.com
Mike Wright, 46 of Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Kenneth Gammell, 88 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
kmaland.com
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 41-year-old Jose Ibarra Carrillo was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Carrillo was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 bond.
kmaland.com
2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning
(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
