It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.19, or -0.17%, to $110.19. The Merck & Co. Inc. has recorded 222,647 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that How Merck Is Prioritizing Diversity in Clinical Trials and Why It’s So Important.

16 HOURS AGO