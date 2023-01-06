It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.05, or 4.00%, to $1.30. The Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has recorded 3,183 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Rigel Announces Availability of REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib) in the U.S. for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia with a Susceptible IDH1 Mutation.

2 DAYS AGO