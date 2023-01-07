Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kmaland.com
Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
Iowa Football Lands OL Daijon Parker
Michigan Native Joins Up with Hawkeyes Out of Transfer Portal
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
kmaland.com
IWCC All-American Filer chooses Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western star defensive end Jackson Filer will walk on at Iowa. Filer chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Hawaii and Eastern Kentucky. The Dowling Catholic graduate was the 2022 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 56 tackles and 15.5 sacks while helping the Reivers win their second national championship in program history.
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to Iowa, 94-85, allowing most points of the season
When a high-powered offense clashes with a staunch defense, there’s always a good chance fireworks will erupt. As the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team hosted No. 16 Iowa, an eruption was precisely what the Wolverines were hoping to avoid. And for the first 15 minutes of play, it looked like Michigan (13-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) might be able to do that. But by the time the dust settled — and the Hawkeyes (12-4, 4-1) took over — the Wolverines’ defense faltered in a 94-85 loss.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Iowa Blasts Boilermakers, 37-6
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The second-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team won eight of 10 matches in a 37-6 rout of Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Holloway Gymnasium. The Hawkeyes have won 12 straight duals dating back to last season. Iowa posted six bonus point victories in...
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/6): Iowa beats Illinois
(KMAland) -- Iowa held off Illinois in Big Ten dual action on Friday. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/6)
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After 30-Point Night in Loss to Iowa
Trayce Jackson-Davis had a big night at Iowa, scoring 30 points, but the Hoosiers let a big lead slip away and lost 91-89 at Iowa City. Trayce met with the media afterward and talked about the loss, and the injury to friend and teammate Race Thompson.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
KBUR
University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House
Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
beckersasc.com
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty
Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: Two dead, several hurt in I-80 crash near Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE:. Even though the crash is still under investigation, we know that several drivers lost control of their vehicles and collided into each other. 2 people lost their lives, and several others were injured. 15 vehicles were involved (9 semis and 6...
KCRG.com
Fire damages restaurants in Central City
At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
ourquadcities.com
‘He knows grandpa’s there.’ QC native, by injured grandson’s side, mourns daughter
Former Hawkeye baseball player will be with severely burned grandson at Shriners' hospital in Texas. Watching his severely burned grandson airlifted from University Hospitals, Iowa City, to Shriners Children’s Texas, was a bittersweet moment Thursday for a Quad-City native. Troy Lard grew up in the west end of Rock...
UPDATE: CR Police Identify Victim In Sunday Night Shooting
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police have released the identity of the victim of a Sunday night shooting on the city's southwest side. According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik. ORIGINAL STORY:. Cedar Rapids police say that one person is dead following a shooting on...
Comments / 0