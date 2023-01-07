ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

kmaland.com

Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023

The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

IWCC All-American Filer chooses Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western star defensive end Jackson Filer will walk on at Iowa. Filer chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Hawaii and Eastern Kentucky. The Dowling Catholic graduate was the 2022 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 56 tackles and 15.5 sacks while helping the Reivers win their second national championship in program history.
IOWA CITY, IA
Michigan Daily

Michigan falls to Iowa, 94-85, allowing most points of the season

When a high-powered offense clashes with a staunch defense, there’s always a good chance fireworks will erupt. As the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team hosted No. 16 Iowa, an eruption was precisely what the Wolverines were hoping to avoid. And for the first 15 minutes of play, it looked like Michigan (13-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) might be able to do that. But by the time the dust settled — and the Hawkeyes (12-4, 4-1) took over — the Wolverines’ defense faltered in a 94-85 loss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hawkeyesports.com

No. 2 Iowa Blasts Boilermakers, 37-6

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The second-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team won eight of 10 matches in a 37-6 rout of Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Holloway Gymnasium. The Hawkeyes have won 12 straight duals dating back to last season. Iowa posted six bonus point victories in...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
KBUR

University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House

Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
IOWA CITY, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UPDATE: Two dead, several hurt in I-80 crash near Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE:. Even though the crash is still under investigation, we know that several drivers lost control of their vehicles and collided into each other. 2 people lost their lives, and several others were injured. 15 vehicles were involved (9 semis and 6...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages restaurants in Central City

At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

