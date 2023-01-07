Alex Rodriguez And His Girlfriend Just Made Their Relationship Insta-Official—Congrats!

Splash News

Alex Rodriguez is well and truly moving on from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, as he has just gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Jaclyn ‘Jac’ Cordeiro. The 47-year-old former Yankee posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old businesswoman and fitness model (who was wearing a stunning bright yellow mini dress!) on December 18th – and we all know what that means in this modern day!

Alex Rodriguez And Jaclyn Cordeiro Go Instagram Official

The adorable picture consisted of the new couple posing with his two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, in front of a gorgeous Christmas tree at a party during a family trip to the Big Apple. He captioned the post: “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” and added the hashtags “family,” “joy,” and “grateful.” He also added another picture of the two of them on Christmas Day, with the simple caption, “Merry Christmas to all,” followed by a Christmas tree emoji.

What Do We Know About A-Rod’s New Girlfriend?

Here’s what we know about Cordeiro, who also featured her new beau on her Instagram grid just a few days after he did. According to her Facebook page, she is from Ontario, Canada, and she owns a fitness program called JacFit. She attended the University of Windsor and has a Bachelor’s degree in nursing and a Master’s degree in nutrition – wow! – but her main passion appears to be in weight lifting and fitness training, and of course, working as a fitness model, which is more than obvious thanks to her *insane!* Instagram pictures!

She said she “fell in love” with weight lifting while studying, telling Oxygen magazine in 2022: “This newfound love helped me through the stress of nursing school and kept me focused on my life goals.”

Cordeiro also has two daughters named Bella and Savanah, and even spoke about them in her Oxygen interview. “Being immersed in the fitness industry as a transformation specialist coach, fitness model, fitness writer and influencer can be a very demanding position to be in, but not as demanding as being a single mother to two young girls,” she told the mag. “We have conversations about all the aspects that go into fitness. We talk about the difference between being skinny and being strong and fit,” she continued, adding. “I make it a priority to educate them about all the positive and negative aspects of fitness and encourage them to their insight.”

Alex Rodriguez Recent Dating History

Alex and Jac have been linked since October 2022 after being papped holding hands down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. “Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying their time together,” insiders previously shared with Page Six. “He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two. He’s great with her and really happy.”

Prior to Jac, A-Rod was previously dating 25-year-old nutritionist and fitness competitor Kathryne Padgett, and they were photographed on a yacht in Italy back in July 2022. Of course we know that A-Rod’s most famous recent ex was Jennifer Lopez, who he was in a relationship with for four years and even got engaged to before they broke things off in April 2021. When they ended things, they released a short joint statement saying: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

And prior to dating the 53-year-old Marry Me actress, he was linked to Bethenny Frankel, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, wrestler Torrie Wilson and Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki. He was married to Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of his two daughters, from November 2002 – September 2008.