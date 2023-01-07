ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

( WFLA ) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.

Blue Bell is bringing back its Tin Roof flavor, a vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce and chocolate-coated peanuts.

Green comet to streak across sky in 2023 for first time since Stone Age

According to the company’s Twitter, this is the first time Blue Bell has offered its Tin Roof ice cream since 2019.

The ice cream will be available for a limited time in the half-gallon size.

(Courtesy of Blue Bell Ice Cream)

Most major cities should have the ice cream already, but it could take a week to reach all locations, the company said in tweets to consumers.

To find where you can purchase Blue Bell ice cream, click here .

