Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Volunteers host clothing giveaway in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local teenager is working hard to make sure everyone has clothes on their backs and shoes on their feet. Mayfield Church of Christ held its second annual clothing giveaway today. Organizer Carson Miller said it’s an opportunity to help those in need. The giveaway...
wtva.com
Corinth emu makes a new friend
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An emu named Limu ran away from home Thursday morning. Law enforcement said he escaped from underneath the barbed wire fence and walked alongside the road. Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker told WTVA this is not an everyday occurrence. "This was a first that we've ever...
wtva.com
Birthday celebration at Elvis Presley birthplace.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A big celebration today at the home where the “King of Rock and Roll” was born. Elvis Aaron Presley was born January 8, 1935, in Tupelo. The house where he was born is now an historic museum. Today, the Elvis Presley Birthplace had a...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work: American Furniture Growing their Team
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) -- American Furniture is looking to expand its production and bring in new employees in the Tupelo (Belden) and Pontotoc (Ecru) locations. The company makes upholstery furniture, such as recliners. Leaders say they recently picked up a large amount of business. "You get here, you do your...
wtva.com
1 dead in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Verona. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon. It happened along Raymond Avenue. WTVA is working to confirm more information. An autopsy will be performed. Green...
Focused on Mississippi: Elvis Presley’s guitar
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The reason I bring up Elvis every so often is because he was born in Mississippi. I really can’t think of any individual Mississippian who has had as much influence on the world and the culture of the world as Elvis. We’ve had others who have made their contributions, of course. […]
wtva.com
Remains found in Hamilton, AL awaiting identification
HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Authorities found human remains Saturday in Hamilton. According to the Hamilton Police Department, the discovery happened near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West. Marion County Coroner Glinda Cochran said the remains are awaiting identification.
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
wtva.com
VIDEO: An emu from Corinth made a new friend
An emu from Corinth escaped from his fence Thursday morning. But, local law enforcement made sure he was brought home safe and sound.
Oxford Eagle
An epiphany while cleaning house
Yesterday, Friday, January 6, was the Epiphany of our Lord, the 12th Day of Christmas and official time to take down our tree and decorations. However, the Catholic episcopal conference, who decides when to celebrate Epiphany – the 6th, or Sunday between Jan. 2 and 8, chose tomorrow. So, decorations up one more day.
Mississippi woman dies after being trapped in weekend house fire
A Mississippi woman died in a weekend house fire after firefighters tried to rescue her from the blaze. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed the fatality in a post on social media Sunday morning. “It is with much sadness that NAFD confirms that we were dispatched to a fire on...
wcbi.com
Family in Pontotoc unknowingly eats THC infused candy
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a frightening Christmas break for one Northeast Mississippi family and now, they have a warning for other parents. Three children and their Dad unknowingly ingested candy, with THC, the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state.
WTOK-TV
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
wbrc.com
Possible human remains found in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a scene where possible human remains have been located. In a post on social media, the department said they and other agencies are near the 600 Block of Bexar Avenue. Police ask everyone to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.
WBBJ
Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
wtva.com
Local mental health professionals offer advice for 2023.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The holidays can be a difficult time for some, and so can the post-holiday season. Many people may feel like they have nothing to look forward to for a while, but there are ways to reset those feelings. Health professionals suggest finding things that matter, personally.
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
Comments / 0