Rhinelander, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

UPDATE: Two victims escaped from Pine Lake house-of-horrors

PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department now says two people where held against their will in the basement of a home in Pine Lake last month. Both were able to escape. A woman managed to escape and got help from a neighbor. She was taken to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander

Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man

A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Eagle River restaurant offers unique dining experience for customers

EAGLER RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Braywood in Eagle River is well known around the area for serving people outside in the summer, but they wanted to be known for more. "In the winter we wanted to take advantage of our outside deck," said Molly Ahlborn. Owner Molly Ahlborn decided that the best way to do that is to build an igloo. "So, we thought that the igloos would be a wonderful opportunity for families to come or friends and just enjoy a unique dining or cocktail experience," said Ahlborn. These igloos are not like any other though it has blankets, a heater and beautiful furniture. Darby Coleman says customers have been enjoying the experience so far.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Volunteers prepare for inaugural Ice Oval Sprint World Cup in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) The inaugural Ice Oval Sprint World Cup is scheduled to began on January 27th. On Saturday, organizers were talking about the topics and issues that need to be addressed before the race begins. USSA ProStar Series Director Brett Rickter, says this event will not only be wonderful for fans and people competing, it will also boost other business in the area. "It’s fantastic, it's great for the community not only from the attendance of the race teams, it’s a huge financial boost to the community,"said Brett Rickter. "There’s a lot of hotel motel nights that are taking up here, there's a lot of food service taking up here a lot of fuel, so it’s a good boost for the area and it really puts Wausau on the map for snowmobile racing," said Brett.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander boys end Lakeland Union's five-game win streak

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The 2-6 Rhinelander Hodags hosted the 6-3 Lakeland Union T-birds. This was a big match up for Great Northern Conference standings. The Hodags were coming off of a win last week when they defeated Ashland 85-46. On the other hand, Lakeland Union was on a 5 game winning streak before this game.
RHINELANDER, WI

