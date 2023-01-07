EAGLER RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Braywood in Eagle River is well known around the area for serving people outside in the summer, but they wanted to be known for more. "In the winter we wanted to take advantage of our outside deck," said Molly Ahlborn. Owner Molly Ahlborn decided that the best way to do that is to build an igloo. "So, we thought that the igloos would be a wonderful opportunity for families to come or friends and just enjoy a unique dining or cocktail experience," said Ahlborn. These igloos are not like any other though it has blankets, a heater and beautiful furniture. Darby Coleman says customers have been enjoying the experience so far.

