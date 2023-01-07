Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Two facing multiple drug charges following an investigation in Forest Co.
FOREST CO. (WJFW) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Forest Co. last week. Thomas Owens, 29, from Fond du Lac, and Amanda West, 21, from Oshkosh were arrested on Jan. 2 after a call came in about a male and a female fighting at a hotel in Forest Co.
WJFW-TV
William Millhausen named Chief Deputy of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced that Sheriff Chad Billeb has promoted Captain William Millhausen to Chief Deputy/Undersheriff. The promotion went into effect on Jan. 8. In a press release from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Millhausen will be responsible for providing leadership for the daily management...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
UPDATE: Two victims escaped from Pine Lake house-of-horrors
PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department now says two people where held against their will in the basement of a home in Pine Lake last month. Both were able to escape. A woman managed to escape and got help from a neighbor. She was taken to...
4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander
Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
WJFW-TV
Eagle River restaurant offers unique dining experience for customers
EAGLER RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Braywood in Eagle River is well known around the area for serving people outside in the summer, but they wanted to be known for more. "In the winter we wanted to take advantage of our outside deck," said Molly Ahlborn. Owner Molly Ahlborn decided that the best way to do that is to build an igloo. "So, we thought that the igloos would be a wonderful opportunity for families to come or friends and just enjoy a unique dining or cocktail experience," said Ahlborn. These igloos are not like any other though it has blankets, a heater and beautiful furniture. Darby Coleman says customers have been enjoying the experience so far.
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
WJFW-TV
Volunteers prepare for inaugural Ice Oval Sprint World Cup in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) The inaugural Ice Oval Sprint World Cup is scheduled to began on January 27th. On Saturday, organizers were talking about the topics and issues that need to be addressed before the race begins. USSA ProStar Series Director Brett Rickter, says this event will not only be wonderful for fans and people competing, it will also boost other business in the area. "It’s fantastic, it's great for the community not only from the attendance of the race teams, it’s a huge financial boost to the community,"said Brett Rickter. "There’s a lot of hotel motel nights that are taking up here, there's a lot of food service taking up here a lot of fuel, so it’s a good boost for the area and it really puts Wausau on the map for snowmobile racing," said Brett.
Amid legal questions, Wausau Executive Committee meeting rescheduled
Wausau’s first Executive Committee meeting was called off less than an hour before it was set to begin on Thursday after an alder questioned its legality. City officials reset the meeting for Monday using alternate language, which appears to acknowledge concerns raised by Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian. Initially,...
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union girls continue conference dominance with win over Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union traveled to the home of the Hodags to face off with Rhinelander. The T-birds were looking for a win after losing both games in the Watertown Holiday Shootout to Aquinas and Waupun. While Rhinelander were in desperate need of a win. Lakeland Union played good...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys end Lakeland Union's five-game win streak
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The 2-6 Rhinelander Hodags hosted the 6-3 Lakeland Union T-birds. This was a big match up for Great Northern Conference standings. The Hodags were coming off of a win last week when they defeated Ashland 85-46. On the other hand, Lakeland Union was on a 5 game winning streak before this game.
Comments / 0