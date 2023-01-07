ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

IV infusions with targeted medications continue to expand

A spry Steamboat Springs senior who just celebrated her 87th birthday this week, Karen Street set a goal of walking 9,000 to 10,000 steps a day measured by an app on her cell phone. Her walking companion is her beloved “puppy” Sunny, a caramel and cream 12-year-old cockapoo. During the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Business opportunities can be found in Hayden, Oak Creek as Yampa Valley grows

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in the Move To Steamboat and the Yampa Valley magazine that was published Dec. 23, 2022. Steamboat Springs has long drawn investors, and businesses to Northwest Colorado, but many are also viewing nearby communities like Oak Creek and Hayden for their opportunities as well.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Commissioner Beth Melton exits office proud of pushing Routt County to tackle bigger issues

Routt County Comissioner Beth Melton will end her term as a commissioner on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when Commissioner-elect Sonja Macys is sworn in. Before the end of the month, she plans to move with her family to Costa Rica, a move her and her husband Will had once dreamed about that recently became possible because of the changing work dynamics prompted by the pandemic.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: Causes, treatment, prevention of kidney stones

Diet and lifestyle changes have increased kidney stone rates during the past few decades, but making healthy choices can help prevent stones from developing in the first place or even lower their re-occurrence. “About one in every 11 people in the U.S. will get kidney stones during their lifetime,” said...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
NBC News

1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche

A 58-year-old man was killed and another man is missing after they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains on Saturday, authorities in Colorado said. The pair were riding snowmobiles when a wave of snow hit them on the east face of Mount Epworth in Grand County, about 6 miles east of Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tread of Pioneers Museum seeks history-loving volunteers

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Second victim recovered from avalanche near Pumphouse Lake

The body of the second victim of a Saturday avalanche was recovered on Sunday, Jan. 8. The avalanche slid near Pumphouse Lake and the east face Mount Epworth, southwest of Rollins Pass, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at approximately 2 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The avalanche buried and killed two snowmobilers from Northern Colorado.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

A change in ownership marks a new era for Carelli’s in Craig

A Craig landmark for more than 20 years, Carelli’s Italian restaurant began a new era Dec. 23 when it was purchased by Anthony and Kim Teeter. The Teeters aim to uphold the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere while bringing in a few fresh ideas based on Anthony’s cooking and food expertise along with his New York Italian heritage.
CRAIG, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County airport flight disruption numbers don’t tell the whole story

Numbers don’t always tell a whole story. That seems to be the case with a recent list of “worst” winter airports in the U.S. According to a Jan. 5 story at Forbes.com, the airports in Pitkin and Eagle counties are the nation’s worst for flight disruptions — either cancellations or delays of more than an hour. Pitkin County led the way with 34.8% disruptions for all flights. Eagle County was second, with a 22% disruption rate.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: William “Ed” Odell

Ed, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23rd at Casey’s Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Ed was born in Paris, Arkansas to Laura and William Odell. He graduated from high school in up-state New York and was recruited to join the Army in 1952. The recruiters took one look at the 6’5”, 240-pound Ed and instantly knew he’d be a great fit to be a military police officer. Ed served in Korea for two and a half years.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Jack Vincent as January’s Student of the Month. “Jack is a natural leader,” Megan Wykhuis, a counselor at Steamboat High School, told the Rotary Club. “He easily connects with others, including a wide range of personalities and backgrounds. He is an accomplished student, a positive role model for his peers, and an uplifting and encouraging presence in our school.“
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat City Council adds narrow exemption to STR licensing regulations

Steamboat Springs City Council added a narrow exemption to short-term rental licensing regulations on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but declined to make a broader change requested by lodging representatives. The change will exempt any short-term rentals that have an on-site, 24-hour front desk, which city officials hope will simplify licensing requirements...

Comments / 0

Community Policy