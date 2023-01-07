Read full article on original website
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
IV infusions with targeted medications continue to expand
A spry Steamboat Springs senior who just celebrated her 87th birthday this week, Karen Street set a goal of walking 9,000 to 10,000 steps a day measured by an app on her cell phone. Her walking companion is her beloved “puppy” Sunny, a caramel and cream 12-year-old cockapoo. During the...
Business opportunities can be found in Hayden, Oak Creek as Yampa Valley grows
Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in the Move To Steamboat and the Yampa Valley magazine that was published Dec. 23, 2022. Steamboat Springs has long drawn investors, and businesses to Northwest Colorado, but many are also viewing nearby communities like Oak Creek and Hayden for their opportunities as well.
Commissioner Beth Melton exits office proud of pushing Routt County to tackle bigger issues
Routt County Comissioner Beth Melton will end her term as a commissioner on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when Commissioner-elect Sonja Macys is sworn in. Before the end of the month, she plans to move with her family to Costa Rica, a move her and her husband Will had once dreamed about that recently became possible because of the changing work dynamics prompted by the pandemic.
Monday Medical: Causes, treatment, prevention of kidney stones
Diet and lifestyle changes have increased kidney stone rates during the past few decades, but making healthy choices can help prevent stones from developing in the first place or even lower their re-occurrence. “About one in every 11 people in the U.S. will get kidney stones during their lifetime,” said...
1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche
A 58-year-old man was killed and another man is missing after they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains on Saturday, authorities in Colorado said. The pair were riding snowmobiles when a wave of snow hit them on the east face of Mount Epworth in Grand County, about 6 miles east of Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Tread of Pioneers Museum seeks history-loving volunteers
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
Second victim recovered from avalanche near Pumphouse Lake
The body of the second victim of a Saturday avalanche was recovered on Sunday, Jan. 8. The avalanche slid near Pumphouse Lake and the east face Mount Epworth, southwest of Rollins Pass, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at approximately 2 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The avalanche buried and killed two snowmobilers from Northern Colorado.
A change in ownership marks a new era for Carelli’s in Craig
A Craig landmark for more than 20 years, Carelli’s Italian restaurant began a new era Dec. 23 when it was purchased by Anthony and Kim Teeter. The Teeters aim to uphold the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere while bringing in a few fresh ideas based on Anthony’s cooking and food expertise along with his New York Italian heritage.
Dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for "many weeks", CAIC warns
Following an avalanche the killed a snowmobiler and left another missing in Grand County on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning that dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for many weeks. "The Colorado snowpack is currently very dangerous and will remain so for many weeks. You...
Eagle County airport flight disruption numbers don’t tell the whole story
Numbers don’t always tell a whole story. That seems to be the case with a recent list of “worst” winter airports in the U.S. According to a Jan. 5 story at Forbes.com, the airports in Pitkin and Eagle counties are the nation’s worst for flight disruptions — either cancellations or delays of more than an hour. Pitkin County led the way with 34.8% disruptions for all flights. Eagle County was second, with a 22% disruption rate.
Atmospheric river arrives in Steamboat Monday night, bringing more snow to town
An atmospheric river coming from the West Coast will reach Steamboat Springs Monday night, Jan. 9, bringing with it a few more inches of snow. The system is expected to conclude by Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11. “The first wave coming across Monday looks to be more of a grazing event,...
2022 Steamboat sales taxes surpassed all of 2021 — and that’s just through November
Through 11 months of 2022, the City of Steamboat Springs collected more sales, use and accommodations tax than in all of 2021, as a surge of such collections continues to significantly outpace historical figures. Like every other month so far in 2022, collections in November exceeded those in the same...
Obituary: William “Ed” Odell
Ed, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23rd at Casey’s Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Ed was born in Paris, Arkansas to Laura and William Odell. He graduated from high school in up-state New York and was recruited to join the Army in 1952. The recruiters took one look at the 6’5”, 240-pound Ed and instantly knew he’d be a great fit to be a military police officer. Ed served in Korea for two and a half years.
Four electric cooperatives file federal complaint over Xcel's natural gas prices
Four Colorado electric cooperatives filed a federal complaint against Xcel Energy over the increased rates connected to a 2021 cold snap.
UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Jack Vincent as January’s Student of the Month. “Jack is a natural leader,” Megan Wykhuis, a counselor at Steamboat High School, told the Rotary Club. “He easily connects with others, including a wide range of personalities and backgrounds. He is an accomplished student, a positive role model for his peers, and an uplifting and encouraging presence in our school.“
Rookie sweep: New faces win World Pro Ski Tour opener at Howelsen Hill
For fans, a dual slalom race can be one of the most exciting events in winter sports, often coming down to fractions of a second and resulting in photo finish after photo finish. For the competitors, the races can be intense as they consistently need to keep calm and not...
Steamboat City Council adds narrow exemption to STR licensing regulations
Steamboat Springs City Council added a narrow exemption to short-term rental licensing regulations on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but declined to make a broader change requested by lodging representatives. The change will exempt any short-term rentals that have an on-site, 24-hour front desk, which city officials hope will simplify licensing requirements...
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
