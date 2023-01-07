Read full article on original website
China Outshines U.S. as Global Scramble for Bases Heats Up
China has extensive economic interests abroad and is seeking a global military presence to protect them and to project power - including in the South Pacific.
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
Anthony Albanese hits back at critics of the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has hit out at detractors of the proposed indigenous Voice to parliament, accusing some of being 'disingenuous' in their opposition.
104.1 WIKY
Many communities isolated in ‘record-breaking’ Western Australia floods
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s weather forecaster said on Sunday that record-breaking floods in the country’s northwest had now left many communities isolated, as the days-long crisis continued. The emergency in the Kimberley – an area in Western Australia state about the size of California – was sparked...
The US doesn't have to worry about China repeating its mistakes in the Middle East
Opinion: Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia was seen as a message to the US, but it's a mistake to think China has the same ambitions in the Middle East.
Chinese and US Fighter Jets Nearly Collide in South China Sea
The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when the Chinese People's Liberation...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
americanmilitarynews.com
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
France 24
New Indonesia capital imperils ancient Eden with 'ecological disaster'
Balikpapan (Indonesia) (AFP) – The twisting road that leads to Indonesia's future capital is lined with dense rainforest and pockets of plantations, punctuated every so often with monkeys enjoying a laze out on the tarmac. Located in eastern Borneo -- the world's third-largest island -- Nusantara is set to...
watchers.news
Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits Vanuatu
A very strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M7.0 hit Vanuatu at 12:32 UTC on January 8, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 27.7 km (17.2 miles). EMSC reports M7.0 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The epicenter was located about 23.9 km (14.9 miles)...
Brazil's Lula says he received letter from China's Xi on further cooperation
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries.
Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
Taiwan pitches democratic alliance to shore up shaky Paraguay ties
TAIPEI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday pitched the need to jointly defend democracy against authoritarianism as she sought to shore up shaky ties with Paraguay, and said they were good friends.
