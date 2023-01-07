Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 miles of a creek as it flows through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The order requires TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc. to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek.
abc17news.com
Continuous showers/ storms lead to more issues across California
The state of California remains under a state of emergency caused by continuous widespread showers that have lead to devastating flooding and debris flows. A debris flow; otherwise known as a landslide, occurs whenever saturated loose soil begins to rush downhill bringing with it mud, trees, and at times large boulders the size of cars.
abc17news.com
California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California and the potential for road flooding and mudslides. Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. In the Los Angeles area, light rain was expected on the weekend with stormy conditions set to return Monday. The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from a series of Pacific storms. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought but they have helped.
abc17news.com
6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following a funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday in St. Paul. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. 14. The men left the funeral in an SUV with five other men. Police arrested six of the men following a chase. The man wanted in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting got away on foot.
abc17news.com
31-year-old Arkansas man arrested after hammering open an altar at a preparatory school church, police say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a church in Arkansas, hammered open an altar and stole two relic boxes that were embedded in the altar, officials said. The incident took place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Subiaco Abbey church in...
Comments / 0