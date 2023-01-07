Read full article on original website
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘She Said’ on Peacock, a Journalism-Procedural About the Women Who Toppled Harvey Weinstein
She Said (now on Peacock) dramatizes many months in the lives of Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey, the New York Times journalists whose expose of Harvey Weinstein resulted in the famed movie producer and sexual predator’s being convicted and imprisoned for his numerous offenses. The journo-drama is based on the reporters’ book of the same name, adapted by screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida), directed by Maria Schrader (I’m Your Man and Netflix series Unorthodox) and starring Zoe Kazan and two-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan. Make no mistake – this is a prestige film, a BOATS (Based On A True Story) Oscar-baiter that underperformed at the box office ($11.8 million international gross) but will likely find a broader, more willing audience via at-home streaming – deservingly so.
Now playing on Peacock: ‘She Said’ just got released from the movies to TV sets in your home
Peacock streaming service is now featuring She Said, a film that stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan and follows the New York Times investigation that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women. The shocking story also serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement,...
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Release Date And Other Things To Know About Netflix's Live Streaming Comedy Event
Chris Rock's next stand-up special is Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event.
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Anthony Fauci says he has 'no idea' what Elon Musk's talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the 'Fauci Files'
The billionaire teased the release of the "Fauci Files" last Sunday, continuing his attacks on the former White House chief medical advisor.
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star
Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93
Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced. Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and...
Netflix Has Canceled 1899 After Just One Season
Watch: Ellen Pompeo DYING to Watch Netflix Series Wednesday. The ship has sailed on 1899's time on Netflix. The mystery thriller series—which starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau—has been cancelled by the streaming service more than a month after releasing its first season on Nov. 17, its creators have announced.
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Set For Cinema Vanguard Award At Santa Barbara Film Festival
The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have been tapped to receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival. The prize recognizes artists — primarily actors — who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Past recipients include Benedict Cumberbatch, Carey Mulligan, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, Willem Dafoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and...
Golden Globes predictions: Our official odds in all 27 film and TV categories
The Golden Globes are returning to television on January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. But who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 27 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Golden Globes, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine...
Judge Sets Feb. 23 Sentencing for former film producer Weinstein
A judge Monday set sentencing for Feb. 23 for former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted in December of sexually assaulting a woman in the Los Angeles area. Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed to allow the defense additional time to file a motion for a new trial for Weinstein, who was convicted Dec. 19 of one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object. All three of those counts related to a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, with the crimes occurring on or about Feb. 18, 2013.
‘The Consultant’ Teaser: Christoph Waltz Stars in Prime Video Thriller Series (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming comedic-thriller series “The Consultant,” starring Christoph Waltz. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the eight-episode series revolves around Regus Patoff (Waltz), a consultant who is hired to improve the business at the gaming company CompWare. Under his guidance, the employees begin to experience new and twisted demands. In addition to Waltz, the series stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero. “The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. Creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop serves as an executive producer alongside Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark...
Joaquin Phoenix Keeps His Family Life as Private as He Can
Known throughout his career for playing dark and unconventional characters, Joaquin Phoenix has garnered the attention of millions of fans worldwide through roles in The Master and Joker, which both highlighted his unique acting style and solidified his status in Hollywood history. Article continues below advertisement. Films starring Joaquin have...
How Much Did Prince Harry Get Paid for His Memoir? Probably More Than Some 'Spare' Change
We first heard about Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir Spare way back in July 2021, mere months after it was announced both he and Meghan Markle would no longer be working members of the royal family. What an incredible time to reveal to the world that most if not all of their questions regarding this breakup, as well as other gossip, would be available in book form at some point (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact).
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Netflix’s Massive Serial Killer Series Returns In February
In terms of acquisitions, you’d have a strong argument to say that Netflix’s biggest gain over the years was with the TV series, “You.” After being canceled on Lifetime, Netflix swooped in and brought it back for Season 2. Now, as we approach the release of the first half of Season 4, “You” is bigger than ever and easily one of the most successful streaming shows on the planet.
Sundance 2023: Barry Jenkins, Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Randall Park & Marlee Matlin Among Speakers For ‘Beyond Film’ Lineup
The Sundance Institute has unveiled its lineups of Beyond Film and Partner Programming for the hybrid 2023 Sundance Film Festival, the in-person component of which is taking place in Utah from January 19-29. The Beyond Film program consists of chats with notable creatives across three separate series: Power of Story, Cinema Café, and The Big Conversation. Some of the artists taking part this year include Barry Jenkins, Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Randall Park, Marlee Matlin and W. Kamau Bell — most of whom have films premiering at Sundance 2023. The program will take place in-person from January 19–23, with Beyond Film...
