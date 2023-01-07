She Said (now on Peacock) dramatizes many months in the lives of Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey, the New York Times journalists whose expose of Harvey Weinstein resulted in the famed movie producer and sexual predator’s being convicted and imprisoned for his numerous offenses. The journo-drama is based on the reporters’ book of the same name, adapted by screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida), directed by Maria Schrader (I’m Your Man and Netflix series Unorthodox) and starring Zoe Kazan and two-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan. Make no mistake – this is a prestige film, a BOATS (Based On A True Story) Oscar-baiter that underperformed at the box office ($11.8 million international gross) but will likely find a broader, more willing audience via at-home streaming – deservingly so.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO