The Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) family is grief-stricken over the loss of Augustus (Gus), the southern white rhino born at the zoo on Dec. 9, 2021. Known for his playful behavior, Gus began exhibiting neurological-type symptoms on Thursday, which stayed consistent over the next few days. Despite the zoo veterinary staff’s extensive efforts to determine the cause of the symptoms along with help from veterinarians and rhino experts across the country and around the world, the answers they searched for did not come. Sadly, by Sunday morning the calf’s quality of life had decreased to the point that the exceedingly hard decision was made to humanely euthanize him.

SALINA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO