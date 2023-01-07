Read full article on original website
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
A Derby woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on N. Halstead Road and stopped at the stop sign at Kansas Highway 140. The pickup pulled...
Update: Both victims of the Salina trench collapse have been rescued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a trench collapse in Salina that occurred Friday evening.
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
Man arrested in connection to downtown knife incident
A man has been arrested in connection to two alleged incidents including one in which a knife was pointed at a teen in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old Salina boy reported on Wednesday that he was putting his bicycle in his pickup in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street when a Black man with a knife approached him and demanded cigarettes. The teen told the man that he didn't have any cigarettes and asked the man not to hurt him. When the incident was reported to local media last week, the victim's age was not included.
HEYDUDE! Salina shoe store reports theft of 175 pairs of shoes
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hooded man flees south after Salina Art Center door glass broken
Police are looking for the man who broke a glass door at the Salina Art Center early this morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at 4:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered a glass window on the west door had been shattered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Ogden man found dead in Junction City, ruled as homicide
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Junction City on Friday. Cadin Sanner, the Public Information Officer for the Junction City Police Department, said that Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, was found dead at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Ave. in Junction City. The investigation into Simon’s death has […]
Junction City police investigating teenage homicide
The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after a teenager was found dead.
Homicide: Police ID teen victim after body found in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in Junction City. Just before 1:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in Junction City reference to a possible deceased individual, according to a media release. Upon arrival,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beltran-Rosa, Pedro Luis; 61; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Fail to yield to approach...
Newman begins extension duties; main office in Minneapolis
Lisa Newman will begin serving as the Central Kansas District Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent, effective today. The Central Kansas District (CKD) has offices in Minneapolis and Salina. Newman's primary office is in Minneapolis. Newman will provide leadership of research-based educational programming to build healthy, sustainable communities, and families...
Moundridge man involved in fatal SW Kansas crash
GRAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 9 a.m. Friday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, Copeland, Kansas, was stopped southbound at the stop sign on Kansas 144 and U.S. 56. A westbound 1999...
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
Rolling Hills Zoo grieves loss of southern white rhino, Gus
The Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) family is grief-stricken over the loss of Augustus (Gus), the southern white rhino born at the zoo on Dec. 9, 2021. Known for his playful behavior, Gus began exhibiting neurological-type symptoms on Thursday, which stayed consistent over the next few days. Despite the zoo veterinary staff’s extensive efforts to determine the cause of the symptoms along with help from veterinarians and rhino experts across the country and around the world, the answers they searched for did not come. Sadly, by Sunday morning the calf’s quality of life had decreased to the point that the exceedingly hard decision was made to humanely euthanize him.
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Officials release photos of mother believed to have taken JC children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Missing and Unsolved and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have updated a recent missing flier for three children and their mother to include photographs of the mother. The three children, Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6, were all reported missing on Dec....
Salina City Commission OKs salary increase for city manager
Salina city commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss personnel matters relating to the city manager's evaluation. The commissioners went directly into executive session following roll call to discuss Salina City Manager Mike Schrage's evaluation. After the city commission left their executive session, commissioners returned to inform the...
Minor earthquake strikes southeast of Assaria Thursday night
ASSARIA - A small earthquake shook part of southern Saline County Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.2 magnitude quake struck southeast of Assaria at 7:29 p.m. Thursday. It was centered just north-northwest of the S. Holmes Road/E. Hedberg Road intersection.
2nd suspect charged with 1st degree murder in February 2022 Aggieville shooting death of Ft Riley soldier
Another suspect has been arrested and jailed in connection to the February 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville. Riley County Police say 24-year-old Jordan Guy Prather, of Junction City, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the murder...
