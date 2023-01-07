Read full article on original website
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Cybertruck Who? Ram Unveils an All-Electric Pickup Concept Loaded With Future-Forward Tech
Ram Trucks may be a little late to the party, but it made it. The Detroit automaker unveiled its first electric truck concept, the 1500 Revolution, this past week at the Consumer Electronics Show. Despite its tardiness, the EV is loaded with new features and gadgets that should help it stand out in an increasingly crowded field. We knew the 1500 Revolution, or at least something like it, was coming. Ram, which used to be a Dodge model line before it was spun off as its own brand, hasn’t hidden that it was working on an electric version of the 1500. That...
