Comments / 17

DINO!
2d ago

What doses Jan 6, 2021 have to do with Governor Murphy’s 2023 State of Address in this article?…appears like the Libatard Nation author who penned this has a problem with his own association with Trump Derangement Syndrome 🤔

Mamma ?
2d ago

Wait…. So a fool for Governor and one with cognitive issues in the wings. Thank god I’m up here in my Republican county. Murphy forgets us like we dislike him.

John Ware
2d ago

well,my personal opinion the lady would not have any cognitive problems if the state's aging division was more advanced; Though it ignorance the state of New Jersey has said no to the medical field of gerontology or experimental gerontology and all members of the state of New Jersey will suffer,I call them the doom,the dying and the dead!

WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Senator Oroho: Federal judge confirms Gov. Murphy’s new concealed carry law is likely unconstitutional, issues temporary order preventing enforcement

NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) responded after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent new restrictions on concealed carry permit holders recently signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy from being enforced:. “Republicans warned when Governor Murphy’s concealed carry law was being...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Temporary Restraining Order Issued Against Concealed Carry Restriction Bill

U.S. District Court judge Marie Bumb has issued a temporary restraining order regarding a motion brought by the Firearms Policy Coalition seeking a preliminary injunction against the concealed carry restriction bill signed into law last month by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. In her opinion, Judge Bumb, a Bush appointee,...
New Jersey Globe

Serena Perretti Benson, former federal and state judge, dies at 94

Serena Perretti Benson, an airplane pilot and scuba diver who served as a U.S. Magistrate and Superior Court Judge frequently assigned to high-profile criminal trials, died on December 26. She was 95. During her two decades as a state and federal judge, Perretti earned a reputation for giving harsh sentences...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

That smells disgusting – Top NJ stories for Monday

Classroom horror in new Jersey. Here are today's top stories from New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. Drug paraphernalia was found in a classroom closet after an art teacher overdosed in front of his students in NJ. ❎ Murphy for president?. Gov. Phil Murphy gives his State of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Greta Kiernan, former assemblywoman, dies at 89

Greta Kiernan, a one-term Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County in the 1970s who went on to serve as a hugely effective and popular staffer for five governors, a congressman and several state legislators and was a three-time Jeopardy champion, died on January 3. She was 89. As a lawmaker, Kiernan...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023

Environmental justice. Electric buses. Plastic. There’s no shortage of environmental-related bills and climate change issues at the top of mind for residents and activists across New Jersey heading into 2023. Some bills are still under consideration. Others have already been approved by state lawmakers or signed by Gov. Phil Murphy — and will be put in place in the next 12 months.
wrnjradio.com

Senator Oroho responds to Gov. Murphy’s extreme $10M plan to fund abortion clinic upgrades

NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho criticized the Murphy Administration for spending millions in taxpayer funds to upgrade abortion clinics in New Jersey. “When the Murphy Administration says this funding will help abortion clinics to ‘deliver care to more patients,’ they really mean it will help to terminate more pregnancies,” said Oroho (R-24). “This is just the latest step in Governor Murphy’s extreme plan to use taxpayer dollars to fund more abortions without limits right up until the moment of birth.”
New Jersey 101.5

Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Supporters hopeful NJ will curb invasive species

Measure would impose state controls over trade in 28 non-native plants. New Jersey is taking steps toward curbing its severe problem with invasive species after a legislative panel approved a bill that would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants unless permitted by the state. Trade in species...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

